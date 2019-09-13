'Best Worst Movies' series starts tonight

“The Room” — written, directed, produced and starring Tommy Wiseau — is a 2003 romantic comedy. It is also considered one of the worst movies ever made, sitting alongside Ed Wood’s “Plan 9 From Outer Space,” 1990’s “Troll 2“ and Ben Affleck’s “Gigli.”
Unlike those other movies, however, “The Room” has become a cult classic, reaching a “Rocky Horror Picture Show” level of adulation.
The film — famed for its numerous unresolved subplots, horrible dialogue, inexplicable mood and personality shifts in characters and laughable green screen rooftop scenes — will be shown at 9:30 p.m. tonight at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway St. in Joplin.
It is one of three terrible films Bookhouse owner Brad Crane plans to unleash on Joplin residents this month in the “Best Worst Movies” series. The other two films include:
• The 2018 film, “Surfer: Teen Confronts Fear,” a Christian surfer movie filled with sermons and internal dialogue, that debuts at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.
• The 2004 film, “Forgotten Savior,” a fantasy about a reincarnated prince who becomes a modern-day rock star, debuts at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.
“‘The Room’ is famous for being bad,” Crane said. “Is it the worst movie ever, though? It will be up to the audience to decide which shines brightest. I’d wager ... (the other two films) will give ‘The Room’ a run for its money.
“I really hope (’The Room’) doesn’t scare people from seeing more films this year,” he added, tongue firmly in cheek.
Tickets are $6.
Details: 417-825-5161.
