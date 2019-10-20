When it comes to all things horror, I readily admit that I am a first-class, Grade-A chicken. My personal threshold of scary is so low it’s subterranean. Forget about “Ghostbusters,” and for pity’s sake please don’t bring up “Gremlins” after dark. Things are better than they used to be, though — I can now make it down (most) Halloween aisles in stores and enjoy neighborhood decorations. This is why I only mildly flinched when the library’s High School Book Club voted to read a paranormal title for October.
I found a trio of interestingly spooky-yet-mild-enough books of local and statewide interest to fit the bill. All three relate paranormal encounters or ghost stories from a variety of locations in the Ozarks or around Missouri — a combination of tales handed down, results of paranormal investigations and the authors’ personal experiences. Depending upon the reader, the stories may register between mild and moderate on the spooky scale, although there are a few that are significantly freaky. None of them are as spine chilling as Stephen King, but they aren’t meant to be.
“HAUNTED GRAVEYARDS OF THE OZARKS,” part of the Haunted America series from The History Press, registers at very mild. It is a great place to start for the easily startled. More local history than anything, this title introduces a selection of historic cemeteries around the Missouri and Arkansas Ozarks noted for their paranormal activity. Author DAVID E. HARKINS focuses on each cemetery’s background, only briefly describing his visit to each site and summarizing reports of ghostly encounters there.
Of local interest, he includes Peace Church Cemetery in Joplin and the Spanish Fort Cemetery near Mount Vernon. Harkins also includes an informative overview of Ozarks funeral customs and superstitions. “Haunted Graveyards of the Ozarks” is great for quick bites of regional history or for readers with a low threshold of scary.
Sitting midway between the mild and moderate settings, “MISSOURI’S HAUNTED ROUTE 66: GHOSTS ALONG THE MOTHER ROAD” blends more spookiness for a fun, quick travelogue. The book is divided into chapters traveling the Mother Road from St. Louis to Joplin, with each entry providing some backstory and describing paranormal encounters at sites along the way. It’s a nice introduction to locations known for reported hauntings; although entries vary in length and detail, most are short and lend themselves well to reading in spurts or for use as a travel guide.
Unlike the skeptical tone of “Haunted Graveyards,” author JANICE TREMEEAR readily accepts otherworldly aspects of the subject relaying more stories and legends surrounding the sites without questioning their existence. As for haunted Southwest Missouri, the usual suspects appear: Kendrick House in Carthage, Prosperity School, the former Freeman Hospital in Joplin and the Spook Light at Hornet. Skip the local sites if you’re familiar with them. Otherwise, grab Missouri’s Haunted Route 66 for an enjoyable road trip.
“PARANORMAL MISSOURI: SHOW ME YOUR MONSTERS” is firmly at moderate on the scale for me — likely less than that for everyone else. (I had to read this one only during daylight hours.) As freaky as it is spooky, the book is an intriguing compilation of ghostly, extraterrestrial, and Bigfoot stories (many based on the author’s personal experience) with a dash of medical oddity thrown in.
Author JASON OFFUTT, a columnist and blogger chronicling the out-of-the-ordinary, relates encounters from sites around the state — some infamous, some less known — in an easygoing, conversational style. Offutt doesn’t assume anything about the reader and offers a helpful mini-glossary of key terms in the introduction. He also adds an appendix outlining his paranormal adventures in the state.
In between these two resources are 43 weird and creepy tales. Reading them is like listening to your friends tell ghost stories around a campfire with a flashlight shining underneath their chins — it’s only a flashlight pointed upward, but the spooky shadows it creates significantly up the “eek” factor. See the sections “Red Eyes in the Darkness” (personally filed under “Why did he have to include a photo?”) and “Screams of the Alien” (Are you sure those are your sister’s roommates making those noises? Do you really want to stick around and find out?) for examples.
You can find these and oodles more eerie selections year-round at the library — you don’t have to wait for Halloween to try one. Happy haunting and happy reading!
Beth Snow is the teen services librarian for the Joplin Public Library.
