If I had a dollar for every time I thought to myself or heard someone else say, “I can’t believe it’s September already!” I'd take all of you out for ice cream. Here at the library, August has been a blur of winding up the summer reading program and preparing for fall activities — no wonder it’s gone by fast! I’m glad to have squeezed in some weekend reading time and have been working my way through a stack of goodies. Here are two titles I’ve enjoyed since summer reading ended.
First up is THE LIBRARY FISH, written by ALYSSA SATIN CAPUCILLI and illustrated by GLADYS JOSE. This fun, fluffy picture book is suitable for reading aloud with enthusiasm. It’s cute and cheerful with plenty to see on every page. The title character (a charming goldfish who has no name other than Library Fish) randomly appears on the building’s front steps and is taken in as the library mascot. She enjoys storytime, greeting folks at the circulation desk, riding on the bookmobile, and other library adventures. One day, she awakes to find herself alone in a silent building because a snowstorm has shut down the entire town. Library Fish then exits her bowl and explores the building, reading book after book and holding her own storytime for the bookmobile parked just outside a window. The next morning a very tired Library Fish is back in her bowl greeting staff and visitors clueless about her snow day shenanigans..
Illustrator Jose really brings out the fun with bright, engaging colors that pulled me into a story that truly blossoms visually. Each page offers interesting scenes with plenty of details to see each time around — lots of opportunities to chat about what’s happening and practice observation skills in a fun way. Characters wear lively expressions and vibrantly interact with each other. One of my favorite spreads shows Library Fish in a frosty window reading to her friend the bookmobile who is parked just outside in the snowy lot. Jose combines digital drawings with textures and collage to great success. The Library Fish is cute and cheerful and made this reader smile.
WONDER WALKERS is an amazing picture book written and illustrated by MICHA ARCHER who happens to be a former kindergarten teacher. It’s easy to see her experience with young children in her approach to this story. It’s equally easy to see why the title was named a Caldecott Honor Book in 2022. The entire plot consists of a girl and boy walking in nature. Seriously, that’s it. Each two-page spread shows them strolling through different landscapes, asking a question or two about their surroundings. It’s two pages at a time of nature illustration with a couple of sentences printed somewhere on them. But it’s also so much more!
The characters use their imaginations to see the world around them in different ways with delightful results. They see nature as a simultaneously literal and fanciful realm as young children often do, asking readers rich, poetic questions — “Is fog the river’s blanket?” “Are trees the sky’s legs?” “Is dirt the world’s skin?” “Are rivers the earth’s veins?” “Is the wind the world breathing?”
Archer’s fantastic art conveys both the activity and serenity of nature with rich, layered colors everywhere you look paired with equally lush layers of texture. To build her world, she uses inks and collage added to tissue paper and additional paper patterned with homemade stamps. There is something for the eye to take in on every inch of the page, side to side and top to bottom. (As if the gorgeous depth of color wasn’t enough!) I could almost hear the wind rustling the leaves and the plant stalks growing taller. Her slanted slivers of paper used for rain cut across the page the same way a driving rain slashes through the air.
"Wonder Walkers" is perfect for curling up and reading both words and pictures. It’s great for asking questions, opening imaginations, talking about art and nature, and spending time together in wonder.
Even in this busy time as school and fall activities begin, there are plenty of options for squeezing in a good read–a wide variety of print, audio, electronic titles for all ages. Stop by or contact the library to learn more about how you can join in the fun! Happy reading!
