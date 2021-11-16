Bible verse Nov 16, 2021 Nov 16, 2021 1 min to read 'A hot-tempered person stirs up conflict, but the one who is patient calms a quarrel.' Proverbs 15:18 Tags One Quarrel Bible Person Proverb Conflict Stir Up Trending Video " Podcasts Obituaries HUFFMAN, David Aug 4, 1931 - Nov 16, 2021 HADSALL, Paula Feb 4, 1972 - Nov 14, 2021 MUSSER, James Jan 10, 1938 - Nov 14, 2021 WILSON, Mary Oct 24, 1935 - Nov 15, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRoaring River cave divers break national record, still no bottom in sightStudy at behest of landowners concludes reservoir won't workWally Kennedy: Main Street block buzzing with new tenantsMissouri to let nursing homes close due to vaccine mandateCarthage, Webb City ready for football rematch in district championshipVaden's late scores lift No. 4 Webb City past No. 2 Carthage in district championshipRoute 66 ‘Roadies’ gather to honor sisters who restored Carthage's Boots MotelFelony charges filed on Joplin victim of accidental shootingJoplin man held on domestic assault charges in weekend shooting incident5 things to know: What is history, meaning of Veterans Day? Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. " This Week's Circulars Trending Recipes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.