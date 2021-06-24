A few clouds. Low 78F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: June 24, 2021
Joplin, MO
'My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry, because human anger does not produce the righteousness that God desires.'
James 1:19-20
JOPLIN, MO - LuAnn Lett, 63, a former nurse for St. John's Hospital, passed away June 22, 2021. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Osborne Cemetery, Joplin. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary.
