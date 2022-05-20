PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kansas Crossing Casino officials are dedicated to spicing up area resident’s next four months of fun by bringing in several big entertainment acts for their outdoor summer series, including country legend Trace Adkins.
“I definitely smile every time I see the artwork or an ad for the summer series,” said Jon Spiers, director of marketing for the southeast Kansas-based casino. “Being the area’s entertainment destination is and has always been the goal of Kansas Crossing Casino. Bringing acts like (Trace Atkins) to the area gives a big sense of accomplishment.”
Rock band Puddle of Mudd kicks off the summer season on June 4 — tickets for this show have already sold out, Spiers said. Adkins will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Corral.
Since his debut in 1996, the country singer has charted 37 singles, with 14 topping the Billboard’s Top 10, and selling 11-plus million albums.
“I’ve got to the point where it’s all up to me now,” said the multiplatinum award winner in a release concerning “The Way I Wanna Go” 2022 tour. “I can do whatever I want … and that’s a beautiful place to be.”
Tickets range in price from $49 to $89.
Additional upcoming acts include:
• Scott McCreery, “American Idol” winner, 8 p.m., Friday, July 29.
• Uncle Kracker, 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10.
• Hairball, a tribute band, 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1.
Tickets for all these shows are on sale now.
Enticing big names to the Four States may seem like an easy task — it’s not.
“Trying to match the right act with the right date that works for us and the community is definitely a struggle at times,” Spiers said. “The artist’s agencies are all professionals at the top of their game and are working just as hard as we do to make these shows happen.”
More shows should be added to the docket, he added.
“We definitely have more shows in the planning stages through the end of the year. The only hint I can give right now is that we are constantly looking for shows that appeal to a wide variety of music and entertainment desires from our guests.”
People have been champing at the bit to experience live, in-your-face concerts, Spiers said — something denied to them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is an amazing feeling to be able to look at COVID in the past and move forward,” Spiers said. “Concerts were something that we all missed during the past couple of years. We do have live entertainment in the casino every Friday and Saturday night, but there’s something even more special about a big outdoor concert that really elevates the level of excitement, and the experience.
“I hope that people leave the shows knowing that Uncle Kracker, Trace, Scotty and Hairball all put on the show just for them,” he continued. “They put these concerts on because they love what they do. and they know that without the people in the audience it just wouldn’t be possible.”
Details: 620-240-4400.
