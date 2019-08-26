So what does a Maryland-born country singing duo, one of the top country singers of all time and a popular stand-up comedian have in common?
All three — Brothers Osborne, Toby Keith and Rodney Carrington — will perform live over Labor Day weekend at Joplin-area casinos.
Because the three-day weekend is often thought of as the unofficial end of the long and lazy summer, think of next weekend’s shows as a last hurrah before the grind toward the cold winter months commences. After all, there’s usually a lot going on, with high school football debuting areawide as well as college football games nationwide.
Carrington’s 8 p.m. performance on Sunday at Kansas Crossing Casino is “a great way to end the holiday weekend and take advantage of a third day off,” said Ryan Stewart, director of marketing for the Pittsburg, Kansas, casino. “I think everyone wants something fun to do. Not very often you can go to a show, be within 100 feet of the stage, have a cold beverage and enjoy local food trucks from Joplin and Pittsburg.”
Added Tara Yaryan, advertising and publicity coordinator for Buffalo Run: “We recognize the importance of Labor Day weekend, (and) we strive to provide the best entertainment for our players every day — all year long.”
FRIDAY
The Brothers Osborne kicks off the weekend festivities with an 8 p.m. concert at Downstream Casino Resort’s Venue, located at U.S. Highway 400 and Downstream Blvd.
Yes, John and T.J. are brothers, and yes, they bring some fun to their country music, which is a generous blend of Southern rock, outlaw country and neotraditional country. The duo has produced fan-favorite singles such as “Rum,” “Stay a Little Longer” and “21 Summer.” The “poke-fun-at-politics” catchy single “It Ain’t My Fault” reached No. 14 on the U.S. Country charts.
“Obviously bringing the Brothers Osborne to our outdoor venue is huge as they have continuously been a presence on the country music charts,” said Jani Cummings, Downstream Casino’s general manager. “They are no strangers to winning awards either and successfully captured the CMA Vocal Duo of the Year for 2016, ‘17 and ‘18, which speaks volumes to their ability and popularity.”
Tickets, still available, run between $50 and $60.
Details: 918-919-6000 or 888-396-7876.
SUNDAY, Sept. 1
Toby Keith is coming home.
The Oklahoma-born country megastar will be showcasing his talents during a 5 p.m. concert inside the Amphitheater at Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd in Miami.
Opening for him will be fellow country singer Colt Ford.
“We are very excited to have Toby Keith, one of country music’s biggest stars, bringing his 2019 tour to Buffalo Run Casino and the Four-State Area,” said Steve Bashore, Buffalo Run’s general manager. “This will be an exciting show.”
Last year was the 25th anniversary of his debut No. 1 single, “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” He achieved worldwide fame with the tongue-in-cheek revenge song “How Do You Like Me Now?” Other chart-topping singles included “A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action” and 2002’s politically charged “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.”
Overall, Keith’s albums have sold more than 40 million copies, and he is a three-time BMI Country Songwriter/Artist of the Year.
Tickets range from $45 to $80.
Details: 918-542-7140.
Comedian Rodney Carrington will round out the local entertainment festivities over the Labor Day weekend with an 8 p.m. show on The Corral stage at Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69.
Carrington is a key highlight of the casino’s outdoor U.S. 69 Summer Series, which kicked off with .38 Special on July 12 and concludes next Friday when Night Ranger performs under the stars.
Carrington is a multitalented singer, actor, writer and entertainer who starred in his own sitcom, “Rodney.” He’s on track to become the fifth-highest selling comedy act in the country.
“Rodney is something special being from Oklahoma,” said Ryan Stewart, director of marketing for the Southeast Kansas casino. “He is a really funny guy and, to my knowledge, has never been to this area. He hits it out of the park with every show he does and we are excited to see him perform.”
“We are very excited to bring new and exciting talent to Pittsburg,” Stewart said. “This area has responded well to all the entertainment we are bringing, and we hope we can continue to wow them with amazing events.”
The show is not for young ones; the event is for those 21 and older.
There will also be food trucks and a Bud Light beer tent.
Tickets: $40 to $55.
Details: 620-231-3100.
