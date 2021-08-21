QUAPAW, Okla. — Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton will make a brief stop in the Joplin area at the end of this month, but it has nothing to do with his extensive acting career that includes the movies “Sling Blade,” “Bad Santa” and “Friday Night Lights.”
Instead, think “The Poor House,” “I’ll Give You a Ring” and “Build Your Own Prison.” Those aren’t movies. They’re songs performed by The Boxmasters, the rock band founded in 2007 and fronted by Thornton, an accomplished musician and songwriter.
The Hot Springs, Arkansas, native and his band will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, inside the Pavilion at Downstream Casino.
“Getting to know Billy Bob, I would say he’s probably just as passionate about his music, if not maybe more, than his acting,” said Barry Linduff, executive creative manager for Downstream.
It’s been one of Linduff’s priorities to bring new and different acts to the Joplin area. He did that in July with the Brad Paisley concert, enthusiastically embraced by the country music crowd. With The Boxmasters, he’s shifting gears to embrace a more blues-rock audience.
“And (Thornton) is definitely a unique act,” Linduff said, “because actors with Oscars that have secondary projects — rarely are they as ever good as the first thing they do. In this case, Billy Bob is just as good, if not better, in the realm of music.”
Thornton played in a variety of cover bands during his high school days; he even worked on the road crew for the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.
As a young man, he played in two bands, Hot Lanta and Wagonmasters. From 2001 to 2007, before the creation of The Boxmasters with J.D. Andrew, he recorded and released four solo studio albums. The band itself — with members wearing tailored suits, white shirts and narrow black neckties — has opened for ZZ Top, Steve Miller, Kid Rock and Willie Nelson, and performed in 2015 at the Grand Ole Opry.
Thornton goes under the name Bud Thornton on concert nights and is credited as W.R. Thornton on the band’s albums.
“That’s how ingrained he is with his music. It’s almost as if he’s a totally different person when it comes to his music and he wants to be Bud Thornton,” Linduff said. “That’s just a testament to how far he wants to go for his music to be taken serious, that he’s willing to put everything else aside and be another person.”
Ticket prices range from $29 to $49, and can be purchased at https://downstream.yapsody
.com/event/book/677031/
30992231.
For information, call 918-919-6000.
