As I always say, just because we can never fully repay our debt of gratitude to veterans, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. And try we do on the first Wednesday of November every year. That’s when we invite local veterans to join us for an all-expenses-paid day of fishing with professional guides on Table Rock Lake.
I don’t know who looks forward to it more, the veterans from across Southwest Missouri or me. Thanks to Bass Pro Shops’ generosity, our annual event, Fishing Dreams, gives our servicemen and women the opportunity to forget about life for a while and partake in my favorite sport — bass fishing. As they say, “A bad day on the lake beats a good day at the office.”
Physical impairment is no roadblock as we have boats that will accommodate wheelchair-bound veterans. At this year’s event, one vet blurted out, “No one in Missouri has ever done anything for me — until today,” as his voice was breaking up. That for me brought the whole program into focus and reminded us all why we do it annually.
Another veterans fishing outing I do annually is on the Chesapeake Bay with Rivers of Recovery for wounded veterans. You can check it out at riversofrecovery.org.
For the men and women who have risked their lives serving our country, it gives them a chance to heal. For civilians like myself who are lucky enough to participate, it gives us the opportunity to come face to face with these selfless heroes and express our appreciation for all they’ve sacrificed to protect our freedom.
If you don’t think fishing can be relaxing, then you haven’t been fishing. As local radio personality Bill Ring used to say on his “Ring Around the Lakes” program, “If you’re too busy to go fishing, then you’re too busy.”
These men and women know better than most the horrors of war, and we know the burden of these firsthand experiences are a heavy load for them to bear. This incredible event, established in 2014 by Bass Pro Shops, gives veterans across the country, regardless of disability, the opportunity to enjoy a day out on the water. All of the veterans are given an exclusive fishing experience with the support of professional fishing guides using special adaptive gear supplied by Fishing Tales at no cost to them. This special gear ensures that every veteran has the ability to fish no matter their disability, giving many a refreshing sense of normalcy and a break from their daily challenges.
The Fishing Dreams program offers veterans across the country positive exposure to the great outdoors, an opportunity many may not have been able to enjoy without this invaluable program. It’s an honor to work with Bass Pro Shops each year to put on this event and an even greater honor to fish alongside our nation’s heroes.
The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated everyday stressors for many of our veterans, and now more than ever, they need a break from reality. I’d like to extend my appreciation to Bass Pro Shops, Lew’s Fishing Tales and the many wonderful sponsors without whom this event would not be possible, the 38 guides who offered their time and services to make this day so special for our veterans and, most of all, the 57 veterans who joined us for their service to this nation and their great sacrifice.
We are eternally grateful for and humbled by your service, and I hope that this day of fishing offered you a small retreat from your daily lives. Maybe we should change the name of the program from Fishing Dreams to Fishing Reality.
Or as Harold Ensley used to say at the end of his fishing show, “Gone fishin' instead of just a-wishin’.”
Billy Long is the 7th District congressman from Missouri.
