Bison hikes, eagle viewing events set for December

Many programs to be held at state parks in 2020 were canceled because of COVID-19, but there are a few events still on the calendar for the coming weeks.
Bison hike
When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Where: Prairie State Park, north of Mindenmines.
Details: This is a guided bison hike and includes a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Bring water and snacks, and dress for the weather.
Registration is required and limited to 25 people. Call 417-843-6711 to register.
Bald eagle viewing
When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Where: Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville.
Details: Watch a movie about bald eagles and participate in eagle-themed activities. Bring your binoculars and spotting scopes to get a closer look at eagles. Dress for the weather. Register by phone before meeting at the nature center. For more information, call the nature center at 417-847-3742.
Christmas candlelight stroll
When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4.
Where: Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, near Ash Grove.
Details: This is one of a series of 19th century Christmas events planned for the site. Paths will be lit with lanterns and luminaries. Along the path, stop to lean about 19th century Christmas traditions. Contact the site office at 417-751-3266 for up-to-date and cancellation information.
First day hikes
• Jan. 1: Most state parks offer hikes to kick off the new year. Look for details in an upcoming edition of The Joplin Globe.
