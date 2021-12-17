ROGERS, Ark. — The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, located just 70 miles south of Joplin, has announced a number of big-name concerts for 2022.
Tickets for most of the concerts are now on sale.
The Cox Concert Series kicks off with a Tim McGraw concert set for Friday, April 29. The three-time Grammy winner shares the stage with multiplatinum-selling recording artist Russell Dickerson. Tickets range from $44.75 to $109.75.
The Goo Goo Dolls, joined on tour by Blue October, will wrap up the concert series Sunday, Sept. 18. The former is coming off two big releases: their first Christmas album, “It’s Christmas All Over,” and “Rarities,” a collection of 20 songs spanning more than a decade. Tickets range from $35 to $150.50.
In a concert bumped from Sept. 14, Jimmy Buffett is coming to Northwest Arkansas, making one of many stops on his “Life on the Flip Side” tour. He’ll perform some of his classics — which include “Come Monday,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Margaritaville” — on Thursday, June 9.
Other 2022 AMP concerts:
• For King & Country, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
• Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, 7 p.m. Friday, June 10.
• REO Speedwagon & Styx, 6:45 p.m. Monday, June 13. Tickets for these ‘80s music legends are now on sale and range from $39.50 to $354.50.
• Backstreet Boys, 7 p.m. Friday, June 17.
• Chicago, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Tickets are now on sale and range from $39.50 to $130.50. Chicago and Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, have announced a co-headlining tour with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin as they make a summer stop in Rogers.
• Matchbox Twenty with the Wallflowers, 7 p.m. Friday, June 24.
• 5 Seconds of Summer, 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28. Tickets are now on sale and range from $29.50 to $59.50.
• Keith Urban, 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Tickets are now on sale and range from $29 to $149.50, plus applicable fees.
• Morgan Wallen, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
