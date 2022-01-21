It’s a small box, about 2 feet square, but the need it fills is large.
Two Joplin churches have maintained these blessing boxes since 2018. They say the consistent use of the boxes has grown since they were first placed.
The idea behind a blessing box is similar to the Little Free Library. Nonperishable food and other items are placed in the box by residents in the neighborhood, and anyone can take what they need. Shane Munn, pastor at One Church in Joplin, said the blessing box helps supplement the church’s ministry efforts.
“My heart is always to help people in the immediate moment,” Munn said. “If I can’t that exact second, we can tell them to run by there and get something available to them right now.”
One Church’s blessing box, at 2802 New Hampshire Ave., was placed by church member Wendy Chrisenbery in memory of a friend who died from breast cancer. Carrie Couch was diagnosed with breast cancer at a young age and spent years fighting the disease. A mutual friend was building blessing boxes in the Grove area, and Chrisenbery liked the idea of placing one at the church in memory of Couch.
“We felt like this is what we were supposed to do to honor her memory,” Chrisenbery said. “She would do anything for anyone. If you needed something, she would try to make sure you had it. We wanted to pass along her faith in God.”
Munn said everyone is welcome to take from the box. If community resources aren’t open or available to someone, the box can help fill their immediate need.
“The box doesn’t have a type,” Munn said. “Sometimes you’ll get homeless folks and sometimes people will pull up in cars. The nice thing about a blessing box is that it’s easier to just go grab something. There’s not a catch — no gimmick — you don’t have to listen to anything. It’s truly there to help.”
Munn sees the box’s presence as a tangible way for people to see the generosity, love and hope of not just the church, but the community. Many people in the neighborhood will set aside items on their grocery list to keep the box filled.
“The thing I like about it is that it’s not just about our building,” Munn said. “You don’t have to be part of the church to be part of the blessing box. Anybody can fill it, and anybody can take from it. Take a blessing when you need it, bring a blessing when you have it. and above all, understand we can all be a part of that.”
Jefferson Myers, member of Unity of Joplin, 204 N. Jackson Ave., said he also is encouraged by community participation with the boxes. He volunteered to build the blessing box at Unity of Joplin in 2018 with his son, designing it to mimic the Spanish mission style of the building.
“One of our beliefs I’m sure a lot of churches share is that we’re all blessed in a lot of ways and a way we can share those blessings is by helping feed others,” Myers said. “In our church, Jesus is our example of how to live our lives. One of the things he did was to feed people first and teach them second. We try to follow that example, so that people are first fed, and then they can find a path to whatever sort of enlightenment they’re looking for.”
Myers said there has been significant demand for items from the blessing box, especially during the pandemic. Typically, when the box is filled before services at the church, it will be empty by the time services are over.
“Not only members of our church contribute, usually when we come in for service on Sundays, but there are people in the neighborhood that also place blessings in the box,” Myers said. “We welcome anyone from anywhere to come by and leave something to help bless our neighborhood.”
Both churches see their blessing boxes as an extension of their ministry. Their churches are called to share hope and love with the community, and their blessing boxes are a tangible way to do so.
“The ministry of our church — and really any church — is to share your message with others,” Myers said. “It’s hard to focus on your spiritual growth when your belly is rumbling. We try and use Christ as an example and be that light in other people’s lives.”
Everyone is welcome to contribute to the blessing boxes, especially during the winter months when need is at its peak. In addition to the ones at Unity of Joplin and One Church, blessing boxes are located in the alley north of Second Street, between Moffet Avenue and Sergeant Avenue, and at E Street and Wall Avenue.
All kinds of nonperishable food items can be donated, including cereals, oatmeal, canned goods, pasta, applesauce and fruit packs. Additionally, community members have contributed toiletries, feminine hygiene products, warm clothes, books and pet items. All kinds of contributions are needed and encouraged.
“Whatever God lays on your heart that you’re supposed to do, he’ll make sure the need is filled,” Chrisenberry said.
