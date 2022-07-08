Peace Lutheran Church, 3100 N. St. Louis Ave. in Joplin, will host a blood drive for the American Red Cross from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
The theme of the drive is “Join Camp Do Good — Donate Blood, Help Save Lives.”
Donors may schedule an appointment by going to redcrossblood.org and entering the code “PLCHERO,” or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Donors may complete pre-donation and health history information online by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass, or by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.