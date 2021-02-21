ADULT FICTION

“Faithless in Death,” J.D. Robb

“The Burning Girls: A Novel,” C.J. Tudor

“The Paris Library: A Novel,” Janet Skeslien Charles

“A Simple Murder: A Kate Burkholder Short Story Collection,” Linda Castillo

“The Vineyard at Painted Moon,” Susan Mallery

“Zorrie: A Novel,” Laird Hunt

ADULT NONFICTION

“Thunder in the West: The Life and Legends of Billy the Kid,” Richard W. Etulain

“Pie Camp: The Skills You Need to Make Any Pie You Want,” Kate McDermott

“100 Hikes of a Lifetime: The World’s Ultimate Scenic Trails,” Kate Siber

“Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” Emmanuel Acho

“Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” Joan Didion

“The Truth Detector: An Ex-FBI Agent’s Guide for Getting People to Reveal the Truth,” Jack Schafer

