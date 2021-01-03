At one time, not too long ago, seemingly every child in America had a world globe balanced atop a desk or bookshelf. Thanks to the internet and mobile devices, however, that’s no longer the case.
Just be sure not to tell Bob Wolfe that.
The Webb City native owns a sizable collection of what a 15th century scientist once called “three-dimensional replications of our world.” The globes dot pretty much every nook and cranny inside Always Buying Books in Joplin.
“When I opened the store 21 years ago, my goal was to decorate the walls with framed world maps,” Wolfe said. “So I’d go to yard sales looking for them. But I couldn’t find any, so I’d pick up a globe as a substitute.
“After about three years, people started commenting about all the globes I had,” he continued, chuckling. “After all this time, I still just have one (framed) map.”
But that one globe slowly grew to five. Those five globes soon expanded to 40. Double digits numbers morphed into triple digit numbers. Today, Wolfe owns 150-plus globes of various sizes and colors.
His collection is composed of desktop, floor and rotating globes — most as large as a human head, a few that can easily fit inside the hand. Some offer smooth round exteriors; others illustrate Earth’s physical variations — epic mountain chains, for example — that can be felt with the fingertip. Some are faced with political maps, showcasing a country’s divisions across land masses. Others are physical maps, highlighting the planet’s natural relief. Some of Wolfe’s globes sit atop simple metal stands; others have more ornate wooden bases.
“I was about 10, living in Webb City, and I wanted a globe for Christmas,” Wolfe said. “We didn’t have a lot of money, but we had an Otasco store in downtown Webb City, and my mom and grandma had a charge account there, so they got me a globe for Christmas. Either the globe fell from the (delivery) truck or had been used as a basketball, because it had all these dents in it. I didn’t care. I loved that globe. Absolutely loved it. I would close my eyes and spin it and say, ‘I’m going here’ wherever my finger landed.”
Thanks to that globe, “I traveled the world — but never left my bedroom.”
A vast majority of his globes are situated atop the various bookshelves lining the store’s four main rooms. Another large cluster can be seen from North Main Street through the main window.
“I can’t do anything in moderation,” Wolfe said with a shrug. “I can’t just say, “OK, I’ve got some (globes) too.’ No, I’ve got to say, ‘If I’m going to have something, I’ve got to be the leader of the pack. I’ve got to have more than anybody else.’”
Case in point, he once owned the largest private collection of Bibles found in the Joplin metro area. Though he eventually sold off his collection of Bibles, he still possesses his globes, an extensive collection of Hollywood Old West memorabilia, a large selection of Smokey the Bear collectibles and — of course — his books. There are 40,000 books for sale inside his store with another 40,000 in storage.
But only the books are for sale, he’s quick to remind people. The globes won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Nor will his growing collection of handcarved bookends. Nor his busts of famous people, one of which is the one and only Elvis Presley.
“I tell people that we just sell books,” Wolfe said. “That’s all we do.”
