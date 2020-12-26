Kansas bootleggers — and the lawmen who hunted them down — are the subject of an upcoming exhibit at the Crawford County Historical Museum.
The exhibit, "Bootleggers vs. Badges: the Law, the Liquor, the Lifestyle," is slated to open by mid-January. It features a variety of displays full of memorabilia highlighting life in the Kansas Balkans in the 19th and 20th centuries, when bootlegging was big business.
Amanda Minton, the museum’s executive director, worked with author Ken Peak to create the exhibit, which features the theme of law and order, liquor production and the lifestyles surrounding prohibition and bootlegging.
When it opens, tentatively slated for Jan. 18, it will include information pulled from Peak’s works, including two books and a number of articles surrounding Kansas Balkans bootlegging. Artwork by the late Ted Watt, which Peak used for his book covers, will also be on display.
“It is great working with Ken,” Minton said. “We correspond every other day about the exhibit. I don’t know who is more excited about the exhibit: Ken or myself.”
Minton said Peak’s knowledge from his criminology career adds additional information for the law section. Additionally, his years of research and interviews with local residents provide a rich piece of the history.
“One of us will text the other saying, 'I just came across this for the exhibit,' or, 'Did you know this?'” Minton recalled. “I especially love to hear stories from Ken’s past interviews.”
The exhibition, Minton said, showcases what families did in order to put a roof over their heads and food on their tables.
“Bootlegging wasn’t always their first option, and many showed remorse about it later on,” Minton said. “Economically, it was often their best option to make a living when many miners were too proud to ask for help during the economic mining depression and Kansas bone-dry laws.”
Each piece of the exhibit has its own historical layer, which intertwines the story of national prohibition and how it affected life in southeast Kansas.
Fontenac, Kansas, history teacher Brady Hill, who serves on the homecoming board along with Seth Nutt, was instrumental in securing a still to include in the exhibit.
“Hill and his colleagues bring their junior high classes to the museum every year for our Living History School Day hands on demonstrations,” Minton said. “We are also lucky to have locals such as Shawn Wilson and Linda Brown Wilson provide a still for the exhibit their dad made and whiskey jugs.”
A diagram will accompany the still, showcasing how the process works to make whiskey.
“There are many layers of bootlegging. It was not just about the mafia — that was only one aspect,” Minton said, adding the exhibit showcases the resilience of (Kansas residents).
In addition to Peak and Minton, graphic artist April Adhler is volunteering her time to help put together informative exhibit posters for the various displays.
Minton may be reached at 620-231-1440. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday to Friday. Minton hopes to add weekend hours in the spring when volunteers are available.
Additional information about the exhibit, which is set to run through spring 2021, may be found at www.crawfordcountymuseum.com or @CrawCoMuseum on Twitter, @CrCoMuseum on Instagram, or Crawford County Historical Museum on Facebook.
Did you know
The Crawford County Historical Museum, located at 651 South Highway 69, in Pittsburg, Kan., opened in 1978 with a mission to deepen the understanding of the area’s rich, diverse past.
The 15,000-square-foot facility includes multiple Southeast Kansas artifacts and historical displays, with indoor exhibits featuring themes of military, agriculture, medicine, music, coal mining and more. Outdoor exhibits include a one-room schoolhouse, an authentic neighborhood grocery store, a coal mining steam shovel.
Historical reenactments take place in the fall and spring. Wacky Wednesday is a children’s hands-on history event which takes place with a different theme every Wednesday during summer months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.