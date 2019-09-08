Bound by books: Joplin transplant starts book club in order to meet like-minded women

Moving from Oklahoma City to Joplin, Alice Azzun knew she wanted to meet other women in her age group with similar interests.
So Azzun, a newly minted pharmacist, did something bold: She put up a hand-drawn poster at both Starbucks in Joplin, advertising the start of a young women’s book club.
“My generation (millennials) only connects digitally,” Azzun said. “But I wanted to meet people once I moved here because I knew absolutely no one.”
The nondigital approach worked.
After multiple phone calls, the group began to form. Because the first members are primarily students or entering careers, meetings have been sporadic.
But one thing was definite from the beginning: The group decided to read classics, with the first book being “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho. The group has picked Maya Anglou’s book “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” as a future selection.
Azzun expects books to be limited to one per quarter, to allow participants a chance to juggle reading with other work and school events.
Why a book club?
Azzun said as a college and graduate student, she put aside reading for pleasure for the sake of her homework.
Since graduating from pharmacy school, Azzun has strived to “become reacquainted with her love of reading” for pleasure, using books in paper form.
“I feel like my generation and even not just millennials do everything digitally on social media,” Azzun said. “This even goes for reading e-books. I wanted something different, to have something palpable. When you are engaged with something on your phone, it visually engages you. But a paper book, when you read its contents, lets you visualize what’s happening inside of your mind.”
This, she said, becomes apparent when a reader becomes engulfed in a plot within a book.
“I love it when you read especially good prose and the story feels so real,” Azzun said. “Sometimes it feels more real than people in real life.”
Looking ahead
Azzun hopes other women 18 to 30 years old will join the group and find friendship outside of the book pages.
“Honestly, even after the book club stops, I hope to remain friends, with our conversations and friendships going beyond the club,” Azzun said.
For more information, or to join the group, persons interested may contact Azzun at 405-657-0775.
Start your own
Looking for a way to start a book club? Here are a few suggestions from BookRiot.com on how to form a group:
• Determine who will come. What types of people, ages do you want to come? This will most likely affect the types of books the group will read.
• What is the club’s purpose? Do you want to read something new, off the bestsellers list or do you want to dive into a classic or two?
• About those meetings: Will the group be online or in-person? Will it use a social media platform such as Facebook or a site such as Goodreads? How will you advertise the group? Will you use social media or a poster on a bulletin board? Where will the group meet: in a public location such as a library or coffee shop or at a person’s home? How will the group communicate? Will you use social media, email or texts?
• When will the group meet? Finding a time for everyone may be difficult. You may want to stick with a set schedule so people can plan for meetings in advance. Don’t forget to leave enough time between meetings for people to finish the book.
• Create a process to determine future books. Figure out a way everyone can take part in the process to pick a book.
• Develop a structure for the meetings. Find some questions to help guide the discussion. Maybe ask members to email a question or two they had after reading the book — this way even the most introverted members have a voice in the discussion but can do so anonymously. Check out a few book reviews — make sure to find a good site — and use those to craft topics or things the group can use as jumping off points for the discussion time.
