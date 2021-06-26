UAPAW, Okla. — One of the biggest names in country music is bringing with him North America’s largest outdoor stage for a Friday concert at Downstream Casino Resort.
Country music superstar Brad Paisley — with 11 million albums sold, 32 No. 1 singles and three Grammy Awards under his belt — is kicking off his 2021 tour at the Northeast Oklahoma-based resort’s outdoor venue.
“We are elated to bring summer concerts back to Joplin — it’s been way too long,” said Barry Linduff, executive creative manager for Downstream.
The resort hasn’t hosted an outdoor concert since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a temporary shutdown last year.
“It’s taken a while to get back into the swing of things — it’s like a person who hasn’t ridden a bicycle in a while,” Linduff said. “Coming out of the (pandemic) ... we wanted to come out big with something that has never been done before, and I think we’ve done just that.”
No previous Downstream concert — dating back to when the resort opened in 2008 — rivals the star appeal of Paisley, he added.
“Based on his pop culture appeal alone, Brad is the perfect artist for us to show off Joplin to the world,” Linduff said. “Everybody knows him to some extent, whether it’s his country music or his Nationwide commercials with Peyton Manning. He’s got that huge crossover appeal, and he’s someone we’ve always wanted to have here at Downstream.”
Keep a lookout for a time-lapse video from Downstream officials concerning the construction of the Paisley concert stage, he said.
“Little did we know that by bringing Brad here, he would bring with him the largest model stage in North America to our backyard,” Linduff said with a laugh. “You’re going to want to see the show just to see how big and elaborate the stage is going to be.”
Most Downstream-based concerts host artists whose 20 or so stagehands build stages in roughly 30 hours, Linduff said. Paisley’s stage, however, will take five days to be pieced together by an army of 150 stagehands; its construction will include the use of a crane.
“It’s going to be (a concert experience) that the people in the Four States are going to remember for a very long time,” Linduff added.
Gates open at 6 p.m.; the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $75 for general admission to $125 for reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased at www.downstream.
