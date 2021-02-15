Brandon Butler: Johnny Morris announces bass tournament with $1 million prize

Close to 15 years ago, I fished a bass tournament on Lake Monroe in southern Indiana. It was my first and last participation in competitive fishing. I found the experience counter to the reasons I fish, which include relaxation and a reprieve from the hustle of everyday life. I vowed not to fish competitively again, and I haven’t since. But leave it to Bass Pro Shops’ founder Johnny Morris to have me rethinking my stance as I ponder what I’d do with a million dollars.
The Johnny Morris Bass Pro Shops U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships is a competition open to amateur anglers who own Tracker, Ranger, Nitro, Triton, Sun Tracker, Tahoe and MAKO brand boats. These boat brands are all part of the White River Marine Group. Anglers will compete in teams of two for a total guaranteed purse of $4.3 million. The national champions take home $1 million, which is the largest cash payout for any freshwater fishing tournament in history.
In a statement, Morris said: “Fishing in the first national BASS tournament on Table Rock Lake in 1970 rewarded me with friends for life and served as my inspiration to start Bass Pro Shops. Fishing on the BASS Tournament Circuit also helped keep us abreast of the latest emerging trends in fishing and enabled me to stay closely connected to our customers.”
I’ve had the good fortune to know Morris for the last 10 years or so. The way he gives back to conservation and his efforts to educate both children and adults — through programs like the Wonders of the Ozarks Learning Facility and Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium — are testaments to his humble nature and appreciation of his good fortune. It’s no surprise he credits others for much of what he has achieved.
“This tournament is our way of giving thanks and rewarding our customers with the chance to land the catch of a lifetime. Beyond offering the ultimate prize in fishing, we’re excited to celebrate our heritage, raise funds for conservation, and have some big fun with people who love fishing as much as we do,” Morris said in his statement.
When I fished that tournament all those years ago, I was the back-seat angler in a professional’s boat. We screamed around the lake, cutting off other anglers and being cut off ourselves. We’d quickly throw a few casts at a likely spot, then zoom to the next one. At the end of the day, I felt exhausted and angry. This tournament series is set up to have a different feel. It is being created exclusively for amateurs including serious weekend tournament anglers, parents, grandparents and youngsters, giving everyday anglers, friends and families the chance to win big.
There are three ways teams can qualify to compete in the national championship event, which will be held on Table Rock on Nov. 19:
• Finish in the top 40 at one of eight regional qualifier events hosted around the country, including at Grand Lake and Bull Shoals Lake.
• Win one of several existing fishing competitions across the United States and around the world organized by authorized independent dealers of Tracker, Ranger, Nitro, Triton, Sun Tracker, Tahoe and MAKO brand boats.
• Be a winning team from the three major national collegiate championships.
The tournaments will benefit local fish habitat with proceeds supporting the National Fish Habitat Initiative. One-third of all entry fees will directly support the project. Bass Pro Shops will match each donation as will Toyota, a conservation partner, enabling an amount equal to 100% of all entry fees — more than $1 million — to benefit conservation. The National Fish Habitat Initiative is a major conservation effort that can trace its roots back to Table Rock Lake.
For more details, visit www.basspro.com/shop/en/usopen.
See you down the trail.
