Branson brothers to perform Christmas concert at Coleman Theatre

MIAMI, Okla. — Christmas has a special place in the lives of the Knudsen brothers.
Barry, Kevin, Lynn, Jak, Owen and Curtis, otherwise known as the Branson show SIX, got their start as a group learning to sing Christmas carols with their father, Arnold.
“Dad taught us ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ to sing at church,” Jak Knudsen said. “Dad was great at serving others and doing nice things for others. He was always eager to help, so he taught us to sing so we could go caroling for people he felt needed a lift.”
Knudsen joked that at his young age of 6 or 7, he personally was more excited about getting cookies at the various homes than singing for people.
But as the brothers grew older, Knudsen realized his father gave them something more: the love of music.
At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, the brothers will bring their love of Christmas music to the Coleman Theatre in Miami. The show closes out the group’s 2019 season.
This is the second time the a cappella group has performed in Miami. It opened this year’s season with a two-night event around Valentine’s weekend. It was a weekend marked by wintery weather and power outages.
“It was a lot of fun the last time, even with the power outages (on Friday),” Knudsen said with a laugh. “It was the first time we’ve performed off-mic, without power, and it was really interesting.”
The Knudsen brothers have performed together for more than 40 years. The men are often called “an orchestra of human voices.”
The men perform a wide range of music, everything from contemporary pop to R&B to classic rock to doo-wop to gospel to patriotic. Every sound coming from the group is made using 100% vocal talent.
“It’s six voices with six microphones,” Knudsen said. “It’s the most authentic show people can see these days. In the world we live in where autotune software is used with about everybody, we don’t do it.”
Want to go?
Tickets remain available for Saturday’s performance and cost $37 for adults, $32 for seniors and veterans, and $22 for students and children. The theater is located at 103 N. Main. For more information, call 918-540-2425 or visit www.colemantheatre.org.
