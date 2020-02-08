One of Branson’s oldest shows — Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers — will present two different shows this month in the Joplin-metro area.
The first, which features the entire Baldknobbers’ cast, takes place today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., in the Thiebaud Auditorium in Lamar.
The second, featuring the Baldknobber’s gospel show, takes place at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Joplin Family Worship Center in Joplin.
Both shows benefit various nonprofits within the region: Lamar’s show supports the local PEO chapter’s educational efforts; the Barton County Senior Citizen’s Center; Lodge of Hope, an outreach for disabled veterans and their families; and multiple youth ministries represented in the local ministerial alliance. Joplin’s show benefits Rapha International, an organization working to end trafficking and sexual exploitation of children.
Brandon Mabe, a member of the Baldknobbers, said the two shows not only give the cast a chance to “change up the scenery” during the off season, but it also allows them to bring the shows to communities where they have supporters.
“This is my family’s legacy,” Mabe said. “My grandpa and great-uncles started the show nearly 61 years ago. I was blessed to grow up in this. The performers who are part of the show are not only friends, but part of the Baldknobbers’ family.”
He said both shows give the Baldknobbers’ cast a chance to bring light to people wanting to experience some joy.
“I hope people realize they not only get to come out and see the shows, but the shows are half the price of tickets in Branson, and it benefits the local community,” Mabe said. “We love being able to give back to the local communities who have given so much to us. We love trying to find ways to give back.”
Benefiting Lamar’s nonprofits
Lamar’s show came about when an anonymous benefactor paid for the cost of the Baldknobber’s performance through the Barton County Community Foundation.
This allowed the nonprofit groups to sell the tickets at $20 — a reduced rate from a normal Baldknobber’s show — and retain the proceeds from the tickets.
Nancy Curless, president of the community foundation, sees this a boost of positivity for the community.
“It was incredibly generous and forward thinking,” Curless said of the donor’s efforts. “It’s an incredible opportunity for all of the groups. They do a little bit of work and receive a great benefit from it.”
Jewell Little agrees. A member of the local PEO chapter, Little sees it as a win-win situation for all involved.
“It’s a very nice opportunity for the whole community, I hope people will take advantage of it,” Little said.
Mabe said Lamar’s show will be “as close to the Branson experience” as possible. The two, two-hour sets will include a “large amount of laughter and a good time.”
It will include a cast of more than 15 performers including musicians and entertainers, featuring a mix of music — including country, rock and gospel — as well as comedians and a patriotic tribute.
“We hope people will come to the show, have a good time and forget their worries,” Mabe said. “We hope they walk away having a good time.”
Tickets remain on sale through noon today at Lamar Bank and Trust and from various organization members. The remainder of the tickets may be purchased at the auditorium’s box office prior to the show times.
Benefiting the Rapha House
Joplin’s show, organized by Virginia Carroll, is designed to provide support for Rapha International and its efforts to end the sexual exploitation of children.
“It’s a wonderful deal,” Carroll said, giving people a chance to see a gospel show that benefits others. “They have a wonderful gospel show. The Baldknobbers represent our area at the finest.”
Carroll jokes that a discussion about fudge opened the door for the Baldknobbers to agree to bring the gospel show to Joplin Family Worship Center.
Mabe said the Joplin show will give people a chance to hear the group in a more personal way.
“We are all strong Christians and are committed with spreading the gospel through gospel music,” Mabe said. “We hope it inspires people to have a great time in worship with everybody in the audience.”
Five performers will be at the Joplin show including Mabe and his wife Megan, Shane VanCamp, Ashley White and Dan Keeton.
Keeton was inducted two years ago into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
“He’s one of the finest tenors in gospel music,” Mabe said. “He adds a good flavor to the gospel show.”
If you go
Tickets for the Lamar and Joplin shows are $20. A $25 ticket at the Joplin show provides an “up-close and personal” view of the Baldknobbers.
Mabe said those who attend the shows will be eligible for discounted tickets for the show in Branson.
“This is a great way to save money now and in the future,” Mabe said.
Information: Virginia Carroll, 417-622-9136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.