CARTERVILLE, Mo. — One of Ricky Sherill’s favorite Bible quotes is Ephesians 4:16. “As each part does its own special work,” it reads, “it helps the other parts grow, so that the whole body is healthy and growing and full of love.”
That verse, he said recently, directly mirrors the difficult journey he’s forced himself to make over the last half-decade.
Six years ago, Sherrill was a graduate of Lazarus Ministries, which helps individuals and families to get out of poverty and to stand on their own. Months before, he admitted he was a “broken man,” feeling helpless and hopeless, his marriage all but ruined and his family breaking up around him due to a deep addiction to drugs and criminal behavior.
“I had no purpose in my life, and I was just a tornado — causing destruction in everyone’s life,” he said. “I was walking in there all alone, and I just felt all that shame and brokenness and abandonment. There was an inner rot there (tapping his chest), a deep problem, something broken. I had to take out the garbage and learn how to break out of that cycle.”
Which he successfully did — turning his life around and, likewise, turning his back on his past.
“God came into my life and gave me a new heart and helped mold me into the man I am today,” Sherrill said.
Today, with his marriage and family prospering, he’s turned his attention to helping others overcome their own demons.
Sherrill is most associated with Restored Ministries, a nonprofit that’s based out of the Carterville First Baptist Church. They are probably known best for the free lunches they offer to those in need — called “Restored in the Park,” held each Sunday afternoon at Ewert Park from now through the end of November.
“We’re just going out into the community, doing outreach, serving our community, teaming up with other ministries to make a really huge impact on the entire (Joplin area) population,” Sherrill said.
But these weekly 2 p.m. park lunches represent just a sliver of what they undertake to ensure local individuals can “break chains and save souls,” he said. Thanks to an AmeriCorps grant through the anti-poverty program VISTA, Restored Ministries — through its We Hope Community Project — directly helps people free themselves of poverty through by providing a number of services:
• Celebrate Recovery, an addiction-recovery ministry that grew out of Restored.
• Spiritual training for the entire family.
• An after-school program, now in its third year, that sees up to 50 kids participate.
• Free hot dinners provided at 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
• GED financial training.
A key future service will center around the opening of two recovery houses, one for addiction and one for poverty, he said. They are currently working on securing funding for the buildings. These houses will be used to help guests recover from their problems, learn to manage their money, gain key job skills and more. They hope to have the houses open by the end of this year.
“It’s been in our hearts to create transitional housing for those who are or have graduated from recovery homes and have a solid foundation built. We want to come in and give them even more tools they can use and work with to better themselves,” Sherrill said. Giving these men and women the transitional tools they need after leaving a recovery house is the key factor here, he said, because a relapse can happen to a newly sober person who suddenly finds themselves out of a recovery house and on their own. Through the various training programs offered by Restored Ministries, the likelihood of that happening is much less, he said.
“There’s a lot going on here,” Sherrill said with a laugh.
So why was Carterville chosen instead of a location in nearby Joplin? Simple, Sherrill said — “there’s an outpouring of poverty and homelessness that’s spilling out from Joplin” so their location inside the First Baptist Church will become the go-to point for people living in the northern parts of the country, he said.
“What we’re trying to do is to encourage, educate and equip those and help shine the line for them,” Sherrill said.
