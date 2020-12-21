It’s hard when you lose your heroes.
You reminisce about the good times, the days when they were in their prime and life seemed so timeless.
It seems like yesterday that I was in a boat with Charlie Campbell on a brilliant spring day, watching him perform his magic with a topwater bait.
I can still remember a day in the mid-1990s when I fished for smallmouth bass with Ron Lindner of In-Fisherman fame on Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota.
It doesn’t seem like that long ago that I fished with Forrest Wood in one of the Ranger bass boats he manufactured and I could see his pride in his product.
And I can still hear Joel Vance’s distinctive voice as we talked about our pride in Missouri at an outdoor writers conference.
They’re gone now, among the legends who died in 2020. But their legacy will live on.
Remembering Charlie
Charlie Campbell was a true gentleman.
I never heard him talk badly about anyone else, curse or display an inflated ego. Despite being one of the top pro bass fishermen in the nation, he was just a down-to-earth good ol’ boy.
A good ol’ boy who lived to fish.
That passion took him far. He helped Johnny Morris launch his Bass Pro Shops empire and was instrumental in developing the popular Tracker bass boat. He went on to find success on the B.A.S.S. pro circuit and was widely known for his topwater prowess.
I remember sharing a boat with him in 2008 when he was in his mid 70s and being fascinated with his youthful enthusiasm about chasing bass.
“I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of fishing,” Campbell told me. “It’s always been a part of my life, and I think it will be until the day I die.”
Even in poor health, he fulfilled that prophesy. He died April 19 at the age of 87.
Remembering Forrest
I’ll never forget the spring day in the 1980s when I fished an Arkansas reservoir with Forrest Wood in one of his prized Ranger boats.
He was recognized as the father of the modern bass boat, and he was proud of what he had come up with. But like Campbell, he had a friendly demeanor and seldom boasted about what he had accomplished.
Wearing his trademark cowboy hat, Wood spent the day catching bass and sharing his dreams.
He got his start as a float-fishing guide, taking customers down Ozarks streams in johnboats. But he saw a need for more-efficient lake boats and began tinkering with building them in the late 1960s.
His company, Ranger Boats, soon became the standard for bass boats and attracted customers from across the nation. Wood sold the company in 1987, but he remained active in the fishing industry. He went on to help found the FLW (his initials) pro bass circuit, one of the first to offer pro fishermen big paybacks.
Wood, who spent most of his life in little Flippin, Arkansas, died Jan. 24 at age 87.
Remembering Ron
I was surprised when I went fishing with Ron Lindner on a June day in the mid-1990s.
I heard he was a grumpy ol’ cuss, and I was bracing for an uncomfortable outing. But it turned out to be one of my most memorable days on the job.
Not only was Ron — a fishing giant who, with his brother Al, founded the In-Fisherman empire — friendly and engaging, he put my good friend David Perkins and me on giant smallmouth bass that day at Mille Lacs Lake in Minnesota.
I remember fighting my biggest smallie ever and getting it to the boat. Ron reached for his net and realized he had left it behind. He tried to lip the fish, but it made one last burst of energy and got off.
Ron apologized, but it mattered little to me. It was reassuring to see that even the legends occasionally make mistakes that we common fishermen do.
It was a sad day when I learned Ron died Nov. 30 at the age of 86.
Remembering Joel
Many Missourians grew up reading Joel Vance’s engaging articles in Missouri Conservationist.
He had a witty, descriptive way of making readers feel that they were along with him on the many trips he detailed.
He was a writer with the Missouri Department of Conservation for 20 years, then moved on to the national stage as the author of numerous humor books, magazine columns and articles on everything from quail to fly fishing.
He became a giant in the outdoor communication business, and he was a mentor to me when I moved to from Wisconsin to Missouri in 1980 to work for The Kansas City Star.
Joel died on Dec. 9 at the age of 86.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.