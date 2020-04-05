Brent Frazee: Closing the outdoors? Who would have imagined?

I never thought I would see the day.
Closing the fishing and camping season? In spring? Inconceivable, I thought. It would take something huge.
Well, something huge has come along.
The novel coronavirus, a highly contagious monster that threatens to sweep across the United States, has government scrambling to come up with ways to control social contact.
And the outdoors, the bastion for social distancing, hasn’t been spared.
Take a look at what is happening across the country:
• In the state of Washington, the Department of Fish and Wildlife has shut down the entire state to recreational fishing.
“We’ve had reports of crowds at some boat ramps and busy fishing on some rivers, which runs counter to the governor’s directive to stay home and practice social distancing,” said Kelly Cunningham, fish program director for the agency.
• In Illinois, the Department of Natural Resources closed all state parks and state-managed lands, including state fishing lakes, wildlife areas, campgrounds and hiking trails.
• In Oregon, fisheries managers closed the salmon and steelhead fishing on the Columbia River, which is known nationally and often attracts crowds of fishermen.
• Resort owners and fishermen are concerned that the temporary closing of the U.S.-Canada border could extend into summer and result in lost fishing trips.
• Bass tournaments are usually a major draw in the spring at Ozark reservoirs such as Table Rock and Bull Shoals. Not this year. The Little Rock District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has suspended tournaments and other special events until coronavirus eases.
• State parks are completely closed in states such as Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Hawaii, and others in many states, including Missouri, have closed campgrounds. Missouri also closed some parks this week because of overcrowding.
• In Utah, the entire area around Moab, a popular tourist site, has been closed to camping. That includes both private and public campgrounds.
Fishing and hunting seasons remain open as planned in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. However, that doesn’t mean it’s business as normal.
In Missouri, for example, the James Foundation has temporarily closed the Maramec Spring trout park because of the coronavirus. The other three trout parks — Bennett Spring, Roaring River and Montauk — remain open to catch-and-keep fishing, but the Missouri Department of Conservation has temporarily suspended daily stocking of rainbows in hopes of reducing crowds.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has temporarily closed its campgrounds on federal reservoirs in Missouri and surrounding states.
Desperate measures for desperate times, I guess.
I certainly won’t fault anyone for taking proactive measures to get ahead of a potential disaster. But my mind keeps going back to this: I’ve always looked at the outdoors as the one place where people can go to avoid the crowds on which the coronavirus feeds.
Now, even the outdoors is being labeled in some cases as unsafe.
So what does this mean to us? First, we shouldn’t panic. We should still get outdoors whenever and wherever it is allowed. But be careful. Go out in small groups, follow social distancing guidelines and stand at least 6 feet apart, and if you’re sick, stay home.
Most of all, don’t be one of those people who say, “It will never happen here.” Sad as it is, we all have to play a part to make sure it never does.
Brent Frazee is an outdoors columnist writing twice monthly in the Globe. Contact him at news@joplinglobe.com.
