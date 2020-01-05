Many outdoors enthusiasts were happy to say goodbye to 2019.
In Kansas and Missouri, the year amounted to one big, soggy mess. Record rainfall started in the spring and just didn’t let up.
Rivers spilled out of their banks, flood-control reservoirs swelled to twice their normal size and recreation ground to a halt.
At major reservoirs such as Tuttle Creek, John Redmond, Perry, Milford and Clinton in Kansas, and Truman in Missouri, the water shot up to unbelievable heights and flooded boat ramps, campgrounds and hiking trails.
At Tuttle Creek, near Manhattan, Kansas, for example, the water level was almost 60 feet above normal at one point.
That translated to no fishing, no boating, no waterfront camping, no recreation for most of the spring and summer at many reservoirs in Kansas and Missouri. By the time the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declared the flooding on the Missouri River officially over in mid-December, weary fishermen, marina owners, boaters and others lamented a lost season.
Throughout Kansas and Missouri, that was the story of the year in the outdoors.
“I hope we never see another year like this one,” said Rick Dykstra, a fisherman and tourism official at Milford Lake.
Bad aftereffects
The flooding drowned the hopes of duck hunters in northern Missouri and Kansas.
When the Missouri River poured out of its banks, it wreaked havoc at popular waterfowl areas such as Bob Brown, Grand Pass and Columbia Bottoms in Missouri. Levees were blown out, the moist soil and agricultural crops that attract ducks and geese were destroyed, and roads were damaged.
Popular waterfowl areas in Kansas such as Cheyenne Bottoms suffered a similar fate and never drew the duck numbers for which they are known.
Good aftereffects
Fishermen at flooded reservoirs had to wait weeks before the water levels dropped to the point where they could launch their boats. But many said it was worth the wait.
The fish enjoyed an almost refuge situation for two months when fishermen were unable to get on the lake. By the time reservoirs were once again accessible in late summer and early fall, the crappies were fat from the food washed into the water and very vulnerable.
Fishermen report excellent crappie fishing at reservoirs such as Perry, Melvern, Clinton and Milford in Kansas, and Truman, Pomme de Terre and Stockton in Missouri — all of which were flooded for weeks.
Taneycomo’s record year
Big brown trout are nothing new at Lake Taneycomo in Branson, but the cold-water reservoir outdid itself this year.
First, Paul Crews of Neosho set a state record on Feb. 23 when he caught a 34-pound, 10-ounce brown. That fish had earned fame before being caught when it was frequently spotted feeding beneath the docks at Lilleys’ Landing Resort and Marina. Fishermen even gave it a nickname — Frank.
Crews caught the monstrous brown about a mile from Lilleys’ docks.
Ah, but Frank’s fame was fleeting. On Sept. 4, guide Bill Babler, of Blue Eye, landed a 40-pound, 6-ounce brown, fishing on his day off. That fish was less than 2 pounds lighter than the word record, which was caught in New Zealand.
Losses in 2019
Jim Anderson was an Ozarks treasure.
The mayor of Eminence, he was known for his wit and his dedication to putting his community on the map when it came to recreation in Current River country. He had a big following, and many still mourn his sudden death. He died on June 17, two days short of his 60th birthday.
Ozarks resident also mourn the loss of Jack Pieschl, a longtime guide at Lake of the Ozarks. He died at age 71 on July 24 after a long illness.
Pieschl guided for Lodge of the Four Seasons and was known as one of the best bass fishermen on the big lake.
