Nicknamed “Goosezilla,” Earl Rhoad’s blind is a Canada goose’s worst nightmare.
It stands 7 feet tall, has a comfortable chamber for a hunter to sit in and a turret under the seat so that the gunner can pivot in all directions.
It looks like a giant Canada goose decoy but amounts to a big trap.
I know what you’re thinking: How could a decoy that large not flare the incoming waterfowl? Well, Rhoad has found that what might look huge from the ground apparently doesn’t look that big from the sky.
“The geese will come right into it,” said Rhoad, 63, a longtime waterfowl hunter from Trimble who likes to tinker with new ideas. “I don’t think they have any perception of size when they’re up there high. I’ll set it right in the middle of the other decoys, and the birds act like it’s Mother Goose.”
Rhoad certainly isn’t the only hunter who has used a little ingenuity to come up with a unique blind, though. That old school bus sitting in hedge row, that rusty pickup truck seemingly abandoned in a field, that hay bale at the edge of a field — don’t be surprised if they are full of hunters once fall arrives.
“I am always trying to come up with new ways to trick the wildlife I am hunting,” Rhoad said. “If you can imitate something that’s part of their natural environment, it will usually work.”
Inventing Goosezilla
When the Bigfoot goose decoys came on the market and proved successful, Rhoad got to thinking: Why not come up with something even bigger?
He started by shining a light on one of the decoys and tracing its shadow on a wall. From there, he used chicken wire and fiberglass to construct the body, complete with wings. The head was a separate part.
Rhoad made a door that swung open in the back and left room for one hunter.
His invention was a success from the start. Hunting in northwest Missouri, Rhoad would find that flocks of high-flying geese would apparently spot the large decoy and swoop in for a closer look.
“We don’t use it all the time,” Rhoad said. “It’s so big that it’s hard to get into the field. It’s more of a novelty. But it works.”
Bus stop
To deer, the rusty buses at the edge of fields on a farm in eastern Kansas must look like abandoned vehicles.
But to Lawrence Simmons, they are ideal hunting blinds.
“The deer get used to them,” said Simmons, who lives in Labette County. “We leave them out all year, and those old buses are just part of their world. We have trail-cam photos that show them walking right up next to them.”
Simmons’ father started the tradition when he bought an old Ford bus, painted it a camouflage color and positioned it at the edge of a field. Hunters were able to shoot out of the sliding windows on the vehicle.
But the family refined their strategy when they bought an old school bus from customers who came into their diesel repair shop.
“They wanted the engine out of that bus, they didn’t care about the shell, so we worked out a deal,” Simmons said.
The Simmons family painted the yellow bus a camo green, removed the bench seats and put in two tables, a cook stove, a heater, folding chairs and a gun rack.
Instant deer blind.
They have shot deer from the bus, and they are now working on converting an old storage shed into a blind for archery hunting.
“We’ve always got a project,” Simmons said.
A new use for an old truck
Norb Schwartze is sentimental about the 1952 Chevrolet truck he owns.
For years, it was a farm vehicle that he used to haul seed to market. It was reliable, sturdy and a workhorse.
Once it had seen its better days, the truck was retired to a barn on the farm in east-central Missouri and gathered dust. But Schwartze couldn’t bring himself to get rid of it.
He brainstormed and came up with an idea. The platform bed of the truck would be a great place to put a deer blind.
So Schwartze designed a cabinlike enclosure and got a big assist in the labor from a friend who is in the construction business. Today, the blind, which Schwartze has nicknamed Trump Towers, includes two beds that convert to benches, a wood-burning stove with a smoke-stack, a porch, a roof, tables and even a partial bathroom.
Schwartze parked the blind/hunting cabin on his family farm in east-central Missouri about 15 years ago, and it hasn’t moved since.
“It’s not only a hunting blind, it’s a community center, a card parlor, a vehicle for the Jed Clampett family,” joked Schwartze, 73. “It’s definitely a gathering place during deer season. There’s a lot of tradition involved.”
