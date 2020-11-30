During firearms deer season, a hunter slips into the woods on a popular public area and heads to a spot where he has always taken deer.
To his dismay, he finds another hunter sitting in the tree stand he had set up, and an angry argument ensues. A conservation agent is called to referee the conflict, and both sides plead their case.
The ruling? Sorry, it’s first-come, first-served on public land. Hunters are free to hunt wherever they want, including hunting from a tree stand another hunter had put up and properly labeled.
But is it ethical? That’s where problems arise.
“For the most part, hunters act ethically and responsibly,” said Randy Doman, chief of the protection division for the Missouri Department of Conservation. “But there are always going to be conflicts on public land. We’ll see some people who will say, ‘This my spot. This is my little corner; everybody else stay out.’ But that’s not the way it works on public land. We regulate as much as we can to protect the resource and hunters and to promote equal harvest opportunity. But ethics have to be the guiding factor in hunters’ decisions on where to hunt. That comes down to human decency.”
There are no regulations in Missouri or Kansas pertaining to how close hunters can set up to others on public land.
“That would be a nightmare to enforce,” Doman said.
Law enforcement in both states rely on responsible behavior to guide decisions on where to hunt, especially during the firearms deer season, when the required blaze-orange clothing alerts hunters to where others are set up.
But Facebook is filled with posts about unethical hunters who test the limit.
“The joys of public hunting,” one hunter posted. “Had two guys come in at noon and put a ladder stand up 50 yards from where my stand is. I waved, whistled, and finally yelled. They acted like they didn’t hear me and hung their stand and left. Ended up not seeing anything, so I guess I’ll be finding a new spot.”
Another hunter complained about being set up early on public land and spotting a buck work toward him from a distance. Just then, two hunters walked past his stand, oblivious to the deer, talking loudly.
“They must have seen me,” the man posted. “But they didn’t care.”
The Missouri Department of Conservation also gets complaints about hunters who do deer drives across small conservation areas, attempting to flush bedded whitetails. Again, it’s not illegal. But it generates complaints from hunters who set up in tree stands or ground blinds and wait for the deer to act naturally.
And on and on it goes.
Duck hunters complain that other groups set up too close to them on public marshes and skybust at out-of-range ducks, affecting their chances of calling in birds.
Pheasant hunters in Kansas complain that late-arriving hunters will start working the opposite end of big fields they are walking on public land, creating safety issues as they move toward each other.
Many hunters shrug and say such behavior has to be expected on public land. It’s the ultimate in equal-opportunity recreation.
But others say many conflicts could be avoided by ethical behavior on the part of hunters. The Golden Rule — “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” — is one to live by, many say.
The same applies in fishing. Some guides complain that once they start catching fish, they often are crowded by other fishermen.
When the guides complain, they often hear, “It’s public water.” And those intruders are right. There are no regulations saying how close fishermen can come.
But is it ethical?
“It’s hard to regulate ethics,” Doman said. “But people have to ask themselves: 'Is it the right thing to do?'”
Brent Frazee is an outdoors columnist for The Joplin Globe. Contact him at news@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.