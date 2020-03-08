Brent Frazee: March rejuvenates fishermen

My idea of March Madness has nothing to do with college basketball.
Instead, it centers on the unofficial start of the fishing season. I say “unofficial” because fishing season never really closes in our region.
Fishermen brave the cold and still cast for trout at Lake Taneycomo and for crappie at reservoirs such as Truman or Lake of the Ozarks in the winter.
But March represents the real start of the season. The first warm days of the month remind us that winter is about to melt away.
A friend and I always called February the longest month, even though it took up only 28 days (29 this year) on the calendar. Sandwiched between hunting season and the start of most fishing, it was hard to endure.
Once March arrived, it was time to celebrate.
For 40 years, I welcomed March at Bennett Spring State Park for the opening of the trout season. I drove through snow, freezing rain and numbing cold to show up on March 1, along with a couple thousand other anglers.
I missed my first opener in years a week ago, and life didn’t seem right. I looked at videos and photos on Facebook, and I was dejected that I wasn’t part of that crowd.
Health problems kept me away this year, but I will be back. The lure is just too irresistible.
Oh, March can be a tease. We can experience a warm spell when the fish start to bite, and our mood brightens, only to be jolted by a sudden return to winter. But we know that rapid descent won’t last long.
Spring is on the way.
When I reminisce about my March greatest hits, it’s no wonder I get excited when the month arrives.
• I’ll never forget a warm, cloudy day in March 2001. That’s when I experienced the best day of walleye fishing I have ever had. That’s saying something because I grew up fishing in Wisconsin and Minnesota, prime walleye country. But guide Buster Loving introduced me to Southern-style marble-eye fishing in 2001, and what a day we had.
Casting suspending stickbaits below Powersite Dam on Bull Shoals Reservoir, Loving, fellow guide Bill Babler and I caught limits of big walleyes, several in the 7-pound range.
“The North Country has more walleyes than we do, but it can’t match the size of our fish,” I remember Loving telling me.
• I also remember an unseasonably warm day on March 2 in the early 1980s, when I fished with guide J.D. Fletcher on Table Rock Lake. We were fishing the lake’s famous white-bass run on the Kings River arm, which usually takes place in mid to late March. We got lucky. The warm spell had the big female whites on the move, and they were hungry. I remember J.D. weighing several of our biggest fish, hoping that some of them would qualify for a Master Angler award. We were disappointed to find that they were a quarter-pound short.
Later, long after J.D. had filleted the fish, he called me and said, “Guess what? I checked the scale by weighing a bag of flour, and it was off. We did have some 3-pound fish that day.” Too late.
• I won’t forget a St. Paddy’s Day years ago when I followed the lead of my friend Ken White and used only green lures in honor of the holiday. We had the luck of the Irish that day when we fished a farm pond. We caught and released about 20 largemouth bass, some of them as big as 4 pounds.
• A paddlefish-snagging trip years ago on Table Rock Lake will never be forgotten, either. I fished with Kim Graham and Bill Anderson of the Missouri Department of Conservation, and we hit it just right. Fishing in late March, the big females had moved up into the James River arm, and we had a day to remember. We each snagged our limit of two paddlefish that day, and they were all in the 50- to 70-pound range. I remember how our aluminum boat was riding low in the water under the weight of our catch when we returned to the dock. That’s every fisherman’s dream.
I also remember catching big bass, crappie and catfish as winter melted into spring. So now you can see why I celebrate March’s arrival.
It’s a time when we fishermen are rejuvenated.
Brent Frazee is an outdoors columnist writing twice monthly in the Globe. Contact him at news@joplinglobe.com.
