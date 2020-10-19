Brent Frazee: MDC agent Will Carr earns honors for his 'old-school' approach

On a cool fall night, Will Carr pulls his vehicle off to the side of a dark backroad and sits in wait.
Carr, a conservation agent for the Missouri Department of Conservation, received a tip from a landowner that poachers were spotlighting and shooting deer on his land. And Carr was out to catch them.
With a thermos of coffee at his side, Carr settles in for what might be a long night. Maybe the poachers will show. Maybe it will be just another boring night shift.
Whatever the case, Carr is motivated. While thousands of law-abiding men and women hunt deer during the day, Carr hunts law-breakers at night.
“I live for this time of the year,” said Carr, who is stationed in Jasper County but also patrols McDonald, Newton, Barton and Lawrence counties. “It can amount to a lot of long, hard hours for a little bit of show. But when you can make a case, it’s worth it. The people who take fish and wildlife illegally are stealing. There’s no other way to put it. It’s my job to stop it.”
Carr, 39, is good at his job. He was recently honored as the Shikar Safari Club International Officer of the Year. He also was named the Department of Conservation’s Outstanding Agent of the Year.
In many ways, Carr is a throwback to the old game warden days. He believes in going “old school” to catch the bad guys. Long stakeouts, acting on tips from the public, making his presence known, getting the lawbreakers to look over their shoulders — those are keys to his success.
But he mixes in modern technology as well. He monitors social media sites and is always on the lookout for posts that might reveal illegal activity.
“Everyone takes a picture of what they catch or shoot,” he said.
The vast majority of hunters and fishermen are law-abiding, Carr said. It’s the few who aren’t who attract the interest of Carr and other conservation agents.
“To some of these people, it’s a game. I think it’s the thrill of outsmarting not only the wildlife but the law as well,” Carr said. “I’ve had poachers who tell me, ‘Well, you caught me this time, but I’ve gotten away with it many times in the past.’ I’ve only been in this for 15 years, but I’ve already seen times where this type of behavior runs in the family. I’d catch someone at the tail end of their poaching days, and now I’m arresting their kids. So the cycle continues.”
It’s Carr’s job to try to break that cycle. He has had a busy couple of years. He has been involved in large law-enforcement operations to halt timber theft from public land, commercial fishing and large-scale illegal deer-hunting cases. He also has obtained convictions for many other hunting and fishing violations.
“Cpl. Will Carr is an excellent example of what it takes to be a successful conservation agent,” said Jason Dickey, who supervises conservation agents in the Department of Conservation’s southwest region.
It isn’t all about making arrests. Sometimes, it’s about deterring that illegal behavior in the first place. Carr tries to keep a presence in the counties he serves. When he’s not on patrol, he’s often involved in everything from hunter education classes to fishing clinics.
He prides himself on being accessible to the public, and that trust helps him get tips about illegal activity.
“A lot of it is community policing,” Carr said. “Us conservation agents have a lot of ground to cover, and we can’t be everywhere. We rely on tips from the public. Landowners don’t like the illegal activity any more than we do, and they want to see these offenders caught.”
For Carr, being a conservation agent is a dream job. He remembers the day years ago when a conservation agent came to his grade school and gave a presentation.
“That was it for me,” he said. “I knew what I wanted to do.”
When Carr attended Missouri Southern State University, he met conservation agent Scott Burger, who taught classes on conservation law enforcement and offered ride-alongs with agents. That led to an internship and solid training for what it takes to be an effective law-enforcement agent.
After Carr graduated from the Department of Conservation’s law-enforcement academy, he immediately applied for a job in Burger’s district. He got the job and continues to work under Burger, a district protection supervisor, today.
“What always impressed me about Scott was his passion for resource law enforcement,” Carr said. “He has been a good role model.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.