With a couple strokes of his paddle, Derek Akin maneuvered his kayak into a part of the Mississippi River that few fishermen see.
Fishing near La Crosse, Wisconsin, he took advantage of what kayaks do best — getting into areas where few boats can travel.
He was in a backwater off the river, a calm pool with a tangle of brush, weeds and rocks. Baitfish swirled the surface … and so did the bass that were chasing them.
He used Senkos, slow-sinking plastic baits, to appeal to the feeding bass. And he experienced a day to remember.
Guiding outdoor writers during an Association of Great Lake Outdoor Writers conference, he and others found out why bass fishing has brought the Mississippi River new-found fame.
“We couldn’t have reached the places we did today in a regular boat,” said Akin, who competes on the national Kayak Bass Fishing circuit and is on the promotions staff for Bonafide Kayaks. “These backwater areas are full of bass, but they’re hard to get to.
“That’s perfect for a kayak. We don’t need a lot of water to float our boats.”
Those backwater areas are the key to one of the nation’s best bass fisheries. They provide largemouth bass with a perfect world — a refuge from the swift current of the river that is protected and often full of baitfish.
The bass fishing near La Crosse, a scenic part of the mighty river where the channel forms a border between Wisconsin and Minnesota, has long been good. But the bass have always been overshadowed by King Walleye.
Not so much anymore, though. After major circuits BASS and FLW have come to La Crosse and the Mississippi River, the word is out.
More bass boats are being towed into the river town, tackle shops are stocking up on bass baits and many fishermen are heading north instead of south when searching for some of the nation’s best bass fishing.
Because of a shorter growing season, the Northland’s largemouth don’t grow as large as those found in the south. A 5-pound bass is a rare catch that will turn heads.
Still, for numbers of 2- to 3-pound fish, the upper Mississippi is tough to beat.
Take it from Tom Monsoor, 70, a resident of La Crosse who competes on the national FLW tour. He has fished the Mississippi for most of his life, and he still is amazed at the number of bass the backwaters can produce.
“We’ve had some 100-fish days, with a lot of 2- to 3-pound bass,” he said. “The backwaters just have great, great habitat.”
Monsoor excels at catching bass on one-quarter-ounce swim jigs with plastic trailers retrieved through the weeds or lily pads or along clay banks where crayfish hole up. He focuses primarily in the backwater areas in Pools 7 and 8 on the river.
“I fish shallow 75% of the time on the river,” he said. “You don’t have to go very far from La Crosse to find good fishing.”
Brett King, a pro staff member for Yamaha Motors, found the same thing during the recent outdoor writers conference. Though he is primarily a walleye fisherman, he concentrated on bass for several days and was impressed by what he found.
Casting a swimbait to the timber edge in the backwaters, he caught numerous bass at his first stop.
“Look at all the baitfish in here,” he said, using his fishing rod to point at a huge school swimming past the boat. “With all this food in here, I’m surprised we can fool them into hitting an artificial.
“But if you can make it look like it’s struggling or wounded, they’ll hit it.”
Not only is the largemouth population in good shape, the smallmouth bass also are flourishing. That provides anglers with a powerful one-two punch on the Mississippi. Smallmouths often are caught along rocky banks and levees, while largemouths relate to the weeds and woody cover.
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is providing the bass with a big assist.
It covers 261 miles of the river and touches parts of four states — Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois. In that section, fisheries biologists are working on 40 projects to slow sedimentation and enhance backwater areas with pools that have depth and little or no current. Those are crucial areas for bass and other species to overwinter, according to Jeffrey Janvrin, Mississippi River habitat specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
That program is providing resounding results. Studies have shown that individual bass will return to the same wintering holes year after year. Electrofishing surveys have shown impressive numbers of bass wintering in some areas near La Crosse.
Flooding affected the fishing this year, dispersing the bass and making them hard to find, but fall fishing has been excellent, with many limits being caught.
“We’ve had good bass fishing for years, but it’s just now being discovered,” Janvrin said. “I think all the tournaments that are being held here are getting the word out.
“We have a lot of bass, both largemouths and smallmouths. And there’s a lot of water for fishermen to spread out.
“It’s just a good situation.”
Brent Frazee is an outdoors columnist writing twice monthly in the Globe. Contact him at news@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.