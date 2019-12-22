The gravel crunches as a black pickup truck stops in the dark of night on a secluded country road along an open field surrounded by timber.
A spotlight stabs through the darkness and pans the cut crop field until it focuses on a big buck.
The deer raises his head and freezes in the blinding light, and a single rifle shot rings out. The target crumbles, and two men rush out to retrieve their trophy.
They aren’t after the meat. Their focus is on the antlers. They quickly remove the head of the deer, leaving the carcass to rot.
Then they’re off, perhaps heading to another field they had cased.
Ten minutes. A landowner who rushed out to see what was going out told game wardens that’s all it took for the poachers to commit their crime. But the damage was done.
Welcome to the dark, seamy side of deer season.
While legal hunters are out during the day, the illegal element is out at night, spotlighting for their trophies.
That unlawful behavior is nothing new. As long as there are deer, there will be poaching, law enforcement officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation say.
Spotlighting, road hunting, trespassing to shoot deer, taking multiple bucks, hunting out of season — unfortunately, it’s all part of the hunt once fall arrives.
It’s not as though the problem has reached an epidemic level. Randy Doman, chief of law enforcement for the Missouri Department of Conservation, says 84% to 86% of the hunters contacted by conservation agents during the deer season are legal. It’s that other 14% to 16% who cause problems.
“Poachers are stealing from the honest hunters,” Doman said. “We’ve seen times when a landowner has been scouting a big buck, keeping track of it with trail cameras and was legally hunting that deer. Then a poacher comes along, and it’s over. He’s stolen that deer.”
High-profile cases in which poaching rings take hundreds of deer illegally make headlines. But that look at the illegal activity is misleading. More common is a handful of young men and women who illegally shoot big deer for the thrill of it, Doman said.
“It comes down to greed and ego,” Doman said. “We talk to some of these hard-core poachers and they say shooting a big deer is like a drug or an addiction. They will cut off the head of a big buck and they will have it mounted and hang it on the wall so they can brag to everyone about the deer they took.”
That appeared to be the case in one incident in 2011. A Kansas poacher claimed he shot a 14-point buck legally and even brought it to the Kansas Monster Buck Classic to show it off and have it scored. He told everyone it was shot in Nemaha County during the Kansas firearms deer season.
But something didn’t look right to one show visitor. He recognized unique characteristics of the buck from trail-cam footage he had from Osage County more than 100 miles from the farm where the poacher said he shot the deer.
During an intense investigation with game wardens, the hunter confessed that he had illegally shot the deer. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, $1,500 in fines and forfeited the rifle used in the crime and the antlers themselves. He also was ordered to pay restitution to a landowner who had been legally pursuing the trophy deer.
But all too often, game wardens are frustrated that county judges only provide a slap on the wrist to deer poachers, That trend may be changing, though. In Missouri, the Legislature passed a bill that significantly increases the penalties poachers could pay.
New fine amounts include $10,000 to $15,000 for each black bear or elk taken illegally, $1,000 to $5,000 for each white-tailed deer, and $500 to $1,000 for each wild turkey or paddlefish. Those restitution fines are in addition to other fines and penalties the Department of Conservation hands out for violation of the Wildlife Code of Missouri.
The Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Commission also increased penalty points they assess to poachers, taking into account the severity of the incident and past poaching convictions.
If the penalty points reach a certain level, the violator could lose hunting privileges for a year.
Kansas also has stepped up its penalties for poaching deer. If a whitetail or mule deer has a rack that scores enough to be considered a trophy is taken illegally, fines and penalties go up.
But even the most optimistic law-enforcement official doubts that new penalties will totally stop poaching. MDC records show that 4,731 deer were illegally taken in 2017 and 2018. And that includes only the cases that were solved.
Of particular concern to Doman is the poaching of six elk in the vicinity of the Peck Ranch Conservation Area in the Ozarks, where MDC is striving to reestablish an elk herd. Game wardens are still investigating those crimes.
Doman sees troubling trends by poachers such as the use of night vision thermal imaging and baiting to take deer. But he said conservation agents also are using modern technology to catch the bad guys, though he declined to point out what those steps were for fear of tipping off poachers.
In the end, though, it comes down to the cooperation of the public. Landowners particularly are the eyes and ears of the fight to stop poaching. Tips can be made to Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111 in Missouri and 877-426-3843 in Kansas. Informants can remain anonymous, and information leading to arrests can generate rewards.
“We have 105 counties in Kansas and 87 game wardens. We can’t be everywhere,” said Jason Ott, director of law enforcement for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism. “We need the public’s help, and we get it. A lot of our cases come from tips from law-abiding hunters and landowners. They’re fed up with this type of activity, and they’ve been a big help in fighting it.”
Brent Frazee is an outdoors columnist writing twice monthly in the Globe. Contact him at news@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.