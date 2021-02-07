Did you hear the one about the deer poacher who was betrayed by a rip in his pants?
How about the law-breaker who attempted to chase the warden away by throwing rocks, much like the character Ernest T. Bass did in “The Andy Griffith Show”?
Or the fishermen who used code to warn others that the warden was approaching?
Scott Burger, a longtime conservation agent with the Missouri Department of Conservation, can tell those stories and many more.
As he approaches retirement — he will officially retire March 1 — he can reflect on many memorable moments in 34 years of service.
“One time, a bow hunter was in a tree stand during archery season, and he saw a guy shoot at a deer with a rifle,” said Burger, 63, a lieutenant in the protection division who spent much of his time in the Joplin area. “By the time we got there, the violator was gone, but we did find a wallet. We went to the house of the person whose wallet we found, and he was gone. So we parked in the dark near the field where the incident took place, and it wasn’t long before we saw two guys with flashlights in the field. One of them was the guy trying to find his wallet, which had fallen out of his pocket due to a rip in his pants.
“Well, we searched his vehicle and found a fresh deer head in his cooler. It wasn’t the deer that the bow hunter had seen him shoot at. It was another buck that the subject had spotlighted between the time we got the call and the time we ran across him. We always refer to that as the hole-in-the-pants case.”
Then, there was the time Burger encountered the Ernest T. Bass act-alike.
“I was chasing a spotlighter, and he wrecked out,” Burger said. “By the time I got there, he was gone. I walked the ditches, but I couldn’t find him. I pulled off the road, turned off my lights and just waited. Pretty soon, I heard something hit my windshield. I thought it was an acorn at first. Then, I heard it happen a couple more times.
“About that time, a trooper showed up, and we found that guy hiding down in a ditch, with a pile of rocks and a rifle at his side. I didn’t know what he was doing, trying to scare me off by throwing rocks at my vehicle or what. But it didn’t work.”
And then there was the time fishermen on the Elk River used code to inform others that the warden was on his way.
“I was walking down a stretch of open bank, and as I got closer to one group, I could hear one of them shout, ‘It’s getting cloudy again,’" Burger recalled. “I knew something was up, so I hid in the weeds and saw some of the fishermen go into the weeds and pull out their fishing rods and start fishing again. I stepped out and checked them and found they had several sub-legal bass in the bottom of their bucket.”
Other cases such as assisting in busting a large deer-poaching ring, helping catch illegal paddlefish snaggers and more routine moments such as patrolling for poachers will remain in Burger’s memory.
Throughout his years as a conservation agent in Greene, McDonald and Jasper counties — and later in management in the Joplin area — he always had a passion for policing the woods and waters.
“Spending long nights in my patrol truck watching for spotlighters never grew old,” Burger said.
Burger also will miss the other side of the job — working with the public, educating people about the outdoors and holding programs. He was instrumental in starting a volunteer assistance group in which participants from the public ride along with conservation agents, assist in public programs and learn about the resource. Burger is proud of the fact that some of those participants have gone on to become excellent conservation agents.
“The vast majority of our cases come from tips from citizens,” Burger said. “Most people are law-abiding; they don’t like the illegal activity any more than we do.”
Burger has made many friends working and living in the Joplin area and has no plans on leaving. When you love the outdoors, as Burger does, Jasper County is a great place to live, he said.
“I grew up hunting and fishing in Jasper County, and I’ve always loved the area,” he said. “It’s on the area where prairie meets the Ozarks hills, and it has a diversity of habitat.”
But it’s time to move on now. After years on the job, Burger will get more time to hunt deer and turkey instead of bad guys. And he looks forward to working with his search dog, Ryker, an Australian Koolie.
Burger and Ryker have been certified as a National Search and Rescue Disaster Live Find type 1 team and are deployable to search for lost, missing or buried people thought to still be alive.
“I’ll miss my years in the field and working with new agents, but it’s time for new experiences, new challenges,” he said.
Brent Frazee, a freelance writer from Kansas City, can be reached at brentgonefishing@gmail.com. To view more of his work, go to the website brentfrazee.com.
