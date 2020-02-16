Brent Frazee: Shark fishing in the Gulf offers challenges

MARATHON, Fla. — As dark clouds rolled in over the Atlantic Ocean in the Florida Keys, charter captain Jack Callion witnessed a shark attack.
One moment, the surface on a shallow flat was glass calm. The next moment, it was roiled by the wake of a blacktip shark that had viciously attacked the bait.
By the time I took the rod out of the holder, the big predator jumped, then skipped across the surface with amazing speed.
“That’s a 75-, 80-pound shark,” Callion said.
It also was a serious challenge to the spinning equipment and 20-pound test monofilament line we were using. The fish pulled hard and quickly, indicating it was in a fighting mood.
But just as quickly as it appeared, it disappeared.
A broken line? That’s what we thought. But when I reeled in the line, we got another indication of just how powerful the fish we were pursuing can be.
“Look at this. He straightened that hook out,” Callion said. “Keep that as a souvenir. That tells you a lot about shark fishing on light line.”
It was a fitting end to a memorable day of fishing for the apex predator of the Florida Keys. My wife, Jana, and I were buoyed by dreams of catching a huge fish when we headed out for a half-day trip with Callion.
My daughter and her husband had hired the colorful guide just a month earlier and caught blacktip sharks up to 150 pounds, a true trophy. But that’s when the weather was hot and stable.
We arrived right after a cold front, and the weather was anything but stable. Puffy clouds surrounded us, and sheets of rain could be seen in the distance. But we were dry, and Callion knew where to go to find sharks.
As he idled his 23-foot bay boat over a flat, he spotted a patch of off-color water in the sea of turquoise. And he knew that was the spot to fish.
First, he put chum in a net he hung over the side of the boat. Then he slowly moved his boat forward, making sure he created a scent trail.
Finally, he dropped anchor and waited for the sharks to move in.
“When you spot a mud, you know the ladyfish, bluefish and jacks are chasing bait around on the bottom and stirring up the water,” Callion said. “The sharks usually aren’t far away from an area like this.”
Forget your stereotypes about shark fishing. We weren’t fishing the deep-blue sea with giant tackle. Instead, we fished with spinning rods, 20-pound-test monofilament line with a heavier monofilament leader and then a wire leader, and 3-ought hooks. Because we were anchored in only 10 feet of water, Callion used no weight on his presentations, opting for a more natural look.
“People who saw ‘Jaws’ seven times think you have to use cable for line, heavy boat rods and giant hooks to catch sharks,” Callion said. “But there isn’t a shark I have seen that you can’t catch on 20-pound test. We’re in 10 feet of water. They can’t go deep. They just swim as fast as they can.
“But I haven’t seen a shark yet that can outrun my boat.”
Translation: Callion often chases the big sharks that make giant runs when they are hooked.
The Keys attract a variety of the sharp-toothed predators, including nurse, bull, hammerhead, mako and tiger sharks. But blacktip sharks are most common in the waters Callion fishes.
Callion, 59, is famous for that light-line fishing. He has operated Callion’s Fishing Charters for 41 years, and he knows the ways of the sharks like few others.
He reminds some clients of Quint, the grizzled veteran charter captain in the movie “Jaws.” Maybe he doesn’t have the biggest, fanciest boat in the marina, but he can rely on decades of fishing the Keys when he heads out.
He specializes in tarpon fishing, guiding clients to the catch of a lifetime. But in the winter, when the tarpon are often scattered in deeper water, he often can be found guiding his clients to line-stretching sharks.
Both the Gulf side and ocean side are loaded with blacktips that provide year-round fishing. Jana and I caught seven on a recent trip, fish ranging from 10 to 35 pounds. Even the small ones fought with amazing veracity, often taking us around the boat several times before they surrendered.
The bigger ones made a wake as they moved in for the kill and spun in the air when they made an acrobatic leap after feeling the sting of the hook.
All of the fish were released, and a few were even brought in to the boat for photos before being let go.
“You don’t do that with the bigger ones,” Callion said with a smile. “You don’t want them in the boat with you.”
For more information on fishing for sharks in the Keys, go to Callion’s Facebook page, Callion Fishing Charters.
