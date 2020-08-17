As darkness fell on the small farm pond, the baritone chorus started.
Jig-o-rum.
Ribbit. Ribbit.
Bork. Bork.
That’s frog talk for, “It’s time to eat.” And that was music to Kirby Layman’s ears.
“Lots of frogs in this pond,” Layman said as he sat in the driver’s seat of his ATV. “When we were fishing here this spring, they were all over the place. Some big ones too.”
Layman was after those big ones on a sultry July night. He was frogging, and he came well-armed for the hunt. He carried a long gig, a flyrod and a .22 rifle and intended to use each of them to put frogs in his fish basket.
Not long after he cut the lights on his ATV, he heard the loud calls of a daddy bullfrog not far from him. He used a flashlight to scan the shoreline and spotted the sparkling eyes of his prey.
As I trained the light on the big frog, Layman slowly crept up and gigged his target with one quick jab.
Then he was off to find more. And there were plenty more to be found.
Layman spent the night gigging some of the frogs, catching others on an insect imitation he dangled in front of them with his flyrod, and even taking one with his .22.
By 11:30 p.m., he had his limit of eight frogs, and he was headed back to his cabin to clean his game.
On the menu the next night? A healthy serving of frog legs.
“Frog legs are my idea of a delicacy,” said Layman, who was hunting near his cabin in north-central Missouri. “I roll them in ground-up crackers, then fry them in garlic butter, and they’re delicious.”
For Layman and many others, frogging is a summer tradition. When the heat during the day gets almost unbearable, the fish often sulk in the weeds and become tough to catch. But the frogs are still active at night.
Taking them amounts to an adult game of hide and seek. The raspy bullfrogs give away their general location with their loud calls. Then it’s up to the hunter to pinpoint their exact hiding place. The beam of a flashlight often freezes them, allowing the hunter to take them by hand, with a gig or a flyrod.
But it’s no sure thing. The frogs can become alarmed and go hopping off. On ponds with plenty of good, marshy habitat, that’s usually not a problem. Those small bodies of water will hold plenty of bullfrogs and give hunters ample chances to fill their limit.
“Some of these ponds up here don’t have a lot of shoreline cover, and they’re jumpers. They take off the second they see you,” Layman said. “But in this pond, they have a lot of good habitat and they’ll hold longer. I think they feel like they’re hidden.”
Layman looks forward to the “frog days of summer.” He has been chasing big bullfrogs since his childhood, when he spent time at his grandparents' cottage in Wisconsin.
“As kids, we would sell the frogs we would take to a biological supply warehouse,” Layman said. “They were used when students had to dissect frogs in biology class.”
These days, the frogs Layman takes are destined for the frying pan. The chase for the big daddy bullfrogs merely extends the recreation season on the ponds he has access to. He fishes there in the spring and early summer and hunts waterfowl in the fall and early winter. The heat of summer is reserved for frog hunting.
“It’s a great way to spend summer nights,” Layman said. “It’s too hot to do anything during the day. But it cools off when the sun goes down, and that’s when I’m out there frogging.
“When I was younger, we would be out past midnight. I don’t stay out that late anymore, but I’ll give up some sleep if I know I can get some frog legs.”
