MIAMI, Okla. — Warrant and Winger will be live tonight at Buffalo Run Casino, and in a few weeks, the front man from one of the most successful ’80s hair bands will take center stage — Poison’s Bret Michaels.
Poison was established in 1983, and 2023 will mark the band’s 40th anniversary, with Michaels still headlining the influential glam metal band that, along with Motley Crue, created the so-called hair metal scare. Decades later, the lyrics to most of their songs spring immediately to the minds of most Gen-Xers — “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Nothin’ But a Good Time,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Unskinny Bop,” and their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit single, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”
But Michaels has evolved over the years into other areas, including a respected TV producer and host of “Rock of Love with Bret Michaels” and Travel Channel’s “Bret Michaels Rock My RV.” He was also a “Celebrity Apprentice” winner, a judge on “Nashville Star,” and wrote, directed, starred and released an album to the film “A Letter from Death Row.” As a solo artist, his “Custom Built” album became his highest-charting album, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard’s Hard Rock chart. He dedicates time to charity work, particularly to diabetes research, and he has established himself as an entrepreneur through associations with Overstock.com and PetSmart. Heck, he’s even in the process of writing an autobiography, broken into a trilogy of books — the first volume was published in 2020.
“To be passionate about what you do … I feel blessed,” Michaels said, according to www.bretmichaels.com. “I get to do what I love to do, and when I hit (the) stage … everything else goes away — good, bad, ugly, pain.
The 59-year-old rock star, often wearing on stage his traditional red bandanna, still performs 200-plus concert dates a year, all across the country.
“It’s a moment of pure energy and passion and awesomeness,” he said of those performances.
Ever since a near death experience in 2012 with a brain hemorrhage in his brain stem, “every day that I wake up has to be a good day,” he continued on his website. “I believe you must find the things in life that you love, and don’t let anybody or anything stop you.”
For Michaels, performing in front of adoring crowds will be his lifelong passion.
To that end, as part of his “Nothin’ But a Good Vibe” tour, Michaels will take the stage in Northeast Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, inside The Peoria Showplace. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets, on sale now, start at $40.
Details: www.buffalorun.com.
