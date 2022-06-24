Brett Turner’s first love is music, which makes it a bit of a head scratcher as to why he chose to spend the past year writing and directing his very own short horror film.
“The main reason I wanted to make the movie,” Turner said, “was to do the score.”
True to form, the Webb City High School graduate scored the music to his 38-minute film, “Our Cousin Otis,” which received twin showings recently at Joplin’s Bookhouse Cinema.
“As much as I love movies, I never really thought about actually making one,” Turner said. “My first passion has been music. I started playing guitar at 12 after watching VH1’s ‘Behind the Music’ all summer long. Since high school, I’ve played in bands, from punk to hip-hop and everything else in between.”
The idea of making a horror movie came to him after watching two or three horror movies a night while working as a night clerk at a Springfield-based liquor store. He watched some vintage 1980s horror classics: “C.H.U.D.,” “Frankenhooker,” “Maniac,” “Maniac Cop,” “Neon Maniacs.”
“I can go all day on just movies with ‘maniac’ in their titles,” Turner said. “Anyway, one day I watched a movie and, for whatever reason, I decided I was going to make a movie.”
But he needed an idea.
“Around Halloween 2020, my mother had a little get-together and we all dressed up (in costumes); my dad dressed up as the Tiger King and we were all amazed at how much he looked like Joe Exotic,” he said. A few months later, while discussing the movie, his dad asked to play a cameo wearing his Tiger King get-up, “and boom, the idea hit me that he should be the killer. I wrote the first draft in a week.”
The film is about a young couple, Tim and Sarah Fitzpatrick, who reluctantly agree to allow their cousin, Otis, to stay with them during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
“I would describe it as horror with comedic undertones,” Turner said.
The film was shot almost entirely in Springfield, with roles played by family and friends — his father, Darrell, playing Otis, his cousin and her husband playing the young couple, and three other roles played by Turner’s friends.
“I really lucked out,” he said. “There were so many obstacles that could’ve derailed this whole project, so having my family there with me made it easier, I think.”
The real unsung hero, he said, was his mom, Deborah, who allowed him to film the movie inside her Springfield home.
“We were on her roof, the pool at later hours; she let me build a room in her garage,” Turner said.
As any director of films will tell you, nursing a film project along is a chaotic swirl of ebbs and flows.
“I felt there were a lot more tragedies than triumphs as far as getting the movie made,” the 31-year-old said. “We constantly had to adjust or rewrite scenes to make it all work — actors backing out the day of, that kind of thing.”
“Our Cousin Otis” is Turner’s second film, though his first as director. In 2009, he acted in a movie called “Sleep Tight.” He’s written a script for a movie called “Recipient,” a psychological/body horror film that will probably be his next project. He plans on shooting it in Kansas City, where he now lives.
Despite the occasional headache, he’s proud of what he’s accomplished, and eager to show it off to others.
“I’ve loved every minute of it, to be honest,” Turner said.
