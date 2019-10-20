PITTSBURG, Kan. — Traveling Broadway shows in the past would skip right on past the Joplin metro area, often landing inside venues in Kansas City or Tulsa, Okla.
But that changed in late 2014, when the $33 million Bicknell Family Center for the Arts opened to the public on the Pittsburg State University campus. In particular, the 1,100-seat Linda and Lee Scott Performance Hall grabbed the attention of officials with these traveling shows, what with its flexible main stage theater, adjustable acoustics, sizable seating capacity and lighting system that rivals what’s found in iconic venues such as the Sydney Opera House.
Which explains why the touring Broadway musical “Bandstand” is making a one-night stop in Southwest Kansas on Monday, Nov. 4, as part of the popular “Best of Broadway Series.” Pittsburg will be the fifth stop in the show’s expansive tour that stretches into the early summer of 2020. The only other Kansas stops will be at Overland Park (mid-December) and Wichita (January 2020).
There will be dozens of events taking place in 2019 and 2020 at Bicknell, said Shawna Witherspoon, Bicknell’s technical and client services coordinator, but the “Best of Broadway” shows are always very well-received by the public.
“We have people drive in from Wichita to see the shows,” she said.
Normally, Bicknell offers two Broadway shows. But this season will prove a bit different.
“We had an opportunity to have a third one this year and decided to snag it because we felt it would be a nice fit,” Witherspoon said.
Aside from “Bandstand” next month, “Finding Neverland” will play live in January and “American in Paris” in March.
On the day of the show, 50 additional staff step in to help set up the plays’ often extravagant sets, Witherspoon said. “Bandstand” alone will fill up three semi-trailers. The trucks show up midafternoon, and they are usually packed up and hitting the road before 2 a.m.
“It’s definitely an experience,” she said. “We’re so fortunate to have the high caliber of shows” coming to Bicknell each year.
Set in 1945, six soldiers return from war to a changed country. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voices and finally feel like they have a place to call home.
“As fun as ‘Bandstand’ is with its swing music and dancing, it’s also an incredibly powerful piece,” said Joe Firman, director of the 96,000-square-foot Bicknell Center, in a PSU release.
The Tony Award-winning musical starts at 7:30 p.m.
“The show deals with the veteran experience in a very honest way,” Firman continued in the release. “Even though it’s about a past war, the storytelling feels modern, making it that much more impactful for today’s audiences. You will leave the theater utterly moved and humming the tunes for days.”
Want to go?
Tickets are on sale now through the PSU Ticket Office, Room 137 in the Garfield Weed Building, or by visiting www.pittstate.edu/office/ticket-office/index.html. Prices vary depending on seat location and whether ticket-buyers are students, faculty, staff, public, children or seniors.
Details: 620-235-4796.
