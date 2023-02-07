My feelings for doughnuts are complicated.
They are so beautiful. I love gazing at all the shapes, shiny colors and sprinkles through the glass of a doughnut case or in a mixed dozen box.
But I know that eating them makes me feel like garbage, so I usually resist. Sugar bombs as a food to break a nightly fast just doesn’t work for me. Ideally it would be acceptable to chew them up and spit them out, so I can get the yumminess without the sugar crash. That’s frowned upon in mixed company.
Add the fried dough aspect in and you’ve lost me. They are just too much like funnel cake, which I can’t stomach. This is all due to an unfortunate theme park incident back when I was in single digits. Some things just stay with you. Fried, sweet dough is mine.
A cake doughnut is a different story.
Especially if you make them at home in a doughnut pan, so there’s no frying involved. They end up looking just like doughnuts, but tasting more like a muffin. Put whatever toppings you want on each doughnut, and you just made your own mixed box without leaving the house.
This year for your valentine, make doughnuts for your sweetie. And just a couple of days after Valentine’s Day is Fat Thursday. We’ve all heard of Fat Tuesday, which falls before Ash Wednesday, but Fat Thursday is a day known for eating doughnuts. When I lived in Poland, I endured doughnuts on this day.
My point is, you have multiple opportunities to use your doughnut pans, so go ahead and invest in those. Try these recipes for making baked doughnuts at home.
Baked doughnuts three ways
4 tablespoons butter
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup light brown sugar or dark brown sugar, packed
2 large eggs
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 to 1 teaspoon nutmeg, to taste
3/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon King Arthur Pure Vanilla Extract
2 2/3 cups King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour
1 cup milk
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease two standard doughnut pans.
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, beat together the butter, vegetable oil and sugars until smooth. Add the eggs, beating to combine.
Stir in the baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg, salt and vanilla. Stir the flour into the butter mixture alternately with the milk, beginning and ending with the flour and making sure everything is thoroughly combined.
Spoon the batter into the lightly greased doughnut pans, filling the wells to about 1/4 inch shy of the rim. Bake the doughnuts for 10 minutes. Remove them from the oven, and wait 5 to 7 minutes before turning them out of the pans onto a rack.
For cinnamon doughnuts, shake warm doughnuts in a plastic bag with about 1/3 cup cinnamon sugar. For sugar- coated doughnuts, shake doughnuts in a plastic bag with about 1/2 cup nonmelting topping sugar, or confectioners’ sugar.
For frosted doughnuts, allow doughnuts to cool and dunk in glaze. Sprinkle the glazed doughnuts with toasted coconut or chopped nuts, if desired.
Recipe adapted from kingarthurbaking.com.
Doughnut glaze
4 cups powdered sugar, sifted
⅛ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
10 to 12 tablespoons milk or cream
Combine ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth. Place doughnuts on wire rack (paper underneath makes cleanup easier). Dunk doughnuts in glaze to coat, and place on wire rack to set.
Recipe adapted from errenskitchen.com.
