CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Senior Joseph Harris has been named a commended student in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. He is the son of Danica and Joe Harris, of Carl Junction.
About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, these students placed among the top 50,000 scorers who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 qualifying test.
