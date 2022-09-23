John Streeter, a homeschooled student from Carl Junction, recently was named a National Award recipient and Regional Scholar by Classic Learning Test.
Classic Learning Test annually recognizes the nation's top performers on the CLT10, a college preparatory exam and alternative to the PSAT. Regional Scholars are students who are in the top 5% of their respective region, and National Award recipients are the top 50 high school sophomores across the United States.
As a National Award recipient, Streeter is eligible for a $2,500 scholarship at a Classic Learning Test partner college.
His parents are Nick and Christina Streeter.
