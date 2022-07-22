SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Elaine Moran, of Carl Junction, was named to Missouri State University's spring 2022 dean's list, one of 4,700 students who received the honor. 

Moran, who is majoring in accounting, has a 4.0 GPA and is in the Honors College on a full-ride presidential scholarship.

To be named to the dean's list, undergraduate students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and have at least a 3.50 GPA.

