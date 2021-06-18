TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Maici Craig was named to the University of Alabama's president's list for the 2021 spring semester.
To make the list, an enrolled student must achieve a GPA of 4.0.
A celebration of life for Carole Hall Surgi will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Surgi home in Airport Drive. Please come and share your memories with others whose lives where enriched by this truly amazing woman.
