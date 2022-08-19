CARTERVILLE, Mo. — The Carterville Christian Church will host its annual dinner banquet, which benefits local veterans via auction, on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The banquet is free to the public.
Auction items will include household items, oil changes, restaurant gift certificates, fishing and hunting trips, and guns. All funds will go directly toward preparing and conducting the church’s upcoming events for veterans and their families.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with the silent auction taking place at that time. Dinner is slated for 6 p.m., with the live auction starting at 7 p.m.
Details: 417-673-1245.
