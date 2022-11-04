CARTHAGE, Mo. — A chili dinner will be served at St. Ann's School, 1156 Grand Ave., on Thursday, Nov. 10.
A dinner of chili or beef soup, a slice of pie and coffee or tea will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Tamales and canned beverages are available at additional price.
Adults are $10 per plate, and children under the age of 12 are $7.
The dinner is open to the public and will be served inside the school's gymnasium. Reservations can be made. Call-in orders are accepted, and there can be deliveries.
Details: 417-358-4902.
