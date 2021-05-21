CARTHAGE, Mo. — Emma Pound is a recent graduate of the University of Kansas' School of Architecture, Design and Planning.
She received her master's degree in architecture with a historic preservation certificate on May 16. She received her bachelor's degree in December 2019. Because her graduation was postponed due to COVID-19, she will participate in commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 this weekend.
Emma is the daughter of Mike and Lee Pound, of Carthage.
