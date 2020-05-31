Carthage Square Jamboree
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The upcoming Carthage Square Jamboree, set for this Saturday, seems especially significant now, with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping public events to a bare minimum.
The idea behind it is to give Carthage and area residents something to look forward to, an event that would have been a bit more common in pre-pandemic days.
“We’ve gotten lots of people wanting to come,” said Cherry Babcock, owner of Cherry’s Custom Framing and Art Gallery, located on the Carthage square.
The event is free for both vendors and visitors. Festivities will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the north side of the square.
“I’m not making a penny off this,” Babcock said. The vendors “are excited about it. All of their events were canceled this spring and summer.”
Think of the jamboree as a throwback to old folk artisan festivals.
“This is the first time I’ve ever done an event like this,” she said. “I wanted to have artisans from days gone by. I have several blacksmiths coming, and they’ll be doing demonstrations and selling their wares. I’ll have a broom-maker, soap-makers, a potter — even a wooden spoon-maker. We’re going to have some live music and two groups of chuck wagons with food.”
Visitors are asked to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when it comes to social distancing.
“I’d love to make this an annual event,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.