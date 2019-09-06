MIAMI, Okla. — Casey Donahew is serious about his craft as a singer-songwriter.
But not too serious, mind you.
“Hopefully I’ve grown as a songwriter over the past few years, but I don’t try to get too carried away with it,” said the county singer, who has racked up 18 No. 1 singles. “I don’t want to try to be too serious about everything.”
Over the last 15 years, the Texan has under his belt 70 million on-demand digital music streams through Spotify and Apple and nearly 270 million streams on Pandora.
Branching out from the Texas country bar scene after 2009’s release of “Moving On,” the Casey Donahew band’s newest album, “All Night Party” reached No. 3 on the Billboard Country Charts thanks to singles such as “Kiss Me” and “Country Song.”
He will be playing all the fan favorites — “One Star Flag,” “Let Me Love You” and “Double Wide Dream” — during his 7 p.m. show tonight at the Showplace at Buffalo Run Casino and Resort.
If both his songs and live performances harken back to the so-called country golden years of the late 1980s and early 1990s, that’s because Donahew’s a huge fan of that era’s music. After all, Donahew is known for his ability to “tell a story with a song,” much like his idols of that era, Garth Brooks and George Strait, could so easily do.
“I think we definitely make music for our fans,” he said on his official bio. “We don’t worry about much else except making the fans happy and making ourselves happy, and we’ve been real lucky and fortunate in (doing) that.”
Tickets are $30.
Details: 918-542-7140.
