Joplin’s Stained Glass Theatre will present the classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” beginning next Thursday and wrapping up three days before Christmas.
At first glance, the play doesn’t sound very religious, considering Charlie Brown is a famed face from the classic “Peanuts” comic strip and the original movie poster shows Charlie Brown and Snoopy standing next to a Christmas tree and a Christmas-lit doghouse. But looks, they say, can be deceiving.
Scratch away at the surface, and you’ll see that “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is built on a solid religious foundation. But does that message resonate today?
“Absolutely,” said Jill Spencer, the veteran director behind the Christmas production. “I think people are searching like Charlie Brown was for the real meaning of Christmas.”
On Dec. 9, 1965, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” aired on CBS. “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz’s main goal for the animated special was to remind American viewers about the true meaning of Christmas. Understand, at the time, during the late ‘60s, less than 9% of televised Christmas specials or episodes contained references to religion, according to researcher Stephen Lind.
Schulz wanted to change that. There was much fear among religious scholars about the evils of an over-commercialized Christmas overshadowing the true meaning of Christmas with Sears wish books, frenzied shopping sprees each year and stuffed stockings next to decorated trees. This is the very reason why, in the film’s most iconic line, “Peanuts” character Lucy Van Pelt says: “We all know that Christmas is a big commercial racket. It’s run by a big Eastern syndicate.”
In an attempt to cheer up a depressed Charlie Brown toward the end of the special, under a spotlight, Linus quotes Luke 2:8-14, in which angels from heaven tell a group of initially frightened shepherds of the birth of the baby Jesus. When finished. Linus quietly turns to Charlie Brown and says, “That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”
While some CBS officials feared the religious aspects of the animated special, bracing for harsh feedback from atheists — in fact, they pushed to have the Linus speech nixed from the film — it wasn’t, partly because the famed speech comes as the show’s climax, and it would have been too difficult to move.
The one-hour “Peanuts” special went on the air as-is and was viewed and embraced by millions. It has since become a traditional Christmas classic, aired each year in most parts of the country. It even won an Emmy.
This will be the third Charlie Brown-themed play tackled by the Joplin-based theater. In 2012, they performed “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Two years later, they did “Snoopy! The Musical.”
In a cool twist, Geoff Hall, who plays Charlie Brown in this latest production, also played the pivotal character in the previous two Stained Glass Theatre productions. And Chip Spencer, Jill’s husband, will play Linus for the second time. While Charlie Brown’s name is in the title, it’s Linus who reminds his best friend about the true meaning of Christmas.
“The role of Linus has enriched my view of what Christmas is all about, through the eyes of a child,” Chip said. “It’s easy to get caught up, too busy and carried away. It’s worth pausing and, as Emerson stresses, breathe easier and remember what really matters.”
The rest of the cast includes: Joy Proctor as Lucy; Emi Kuhns as Sally; Samantha Owen as Patty; Adeline Ragsdale as Frieda; Anna Beth Trueblood as Violet; Abram Stiegman as Shermy; Daniel Wilcox as Pig Pen; Benjamin Barnett as Schroeder; and Kenan Klein as Snoopy.
“The cast has been incredible — to watch them play off each other” over the last few weeks, Jill said. “They have done incredible things, putting themselves into these childlike characters.”
The show is only a 30-minute production, though there will be music before the play begins and a singalong with the cast at its conclusion.
“We know there’s a lot going on across the community,” Jill said, “but because this is a 30-minute show … and a very family-friendly show, (the play) is a nice break from the chaos from Christmas.”
