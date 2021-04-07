DUQUESNE, Mo. — Next weekend, members of Celebration Church will throw a five-year birthday bash for themselves inside their new worship center, which debuted on Easter Sunday.
Located at the corner of 13th Street and South Duquesne Road, the renovated structure — formerly a bounce house — can now comfortably seat more than 200 people. The worship center sports a state-of-the-art sound and light system, and there is a balcony lounge, with cushioned chairs, overlooking the stage.
“We are so thankful that God has given us an opportunity to use a new worship center for many amazing possibilities,” lead pastor Brandon Dorris said.
It’s been an eventful journey, considering just 60 months ago the church was a figment of the imagination.
“All of this,” Dorris said, gesturing around the new worship center, “started in someone’s living room five years ago. There were about 15 of us. We were meeting in someone’s home on Wednesday nights. I was on this fishing boat in Stockton Lake with a friend of mine, who was a pastor ... and I was telling him about this dream I had — for the 15 of us to be worshiping together as a church on Sundays.”
His friend, who led a congregation of a half-dozen people at a Carl Junction church near Briarbrook, granted them access to worship together inside his building.
“That first Sunday, we had about 50 to 60 people,” Dorris said. “We were just inviting people that we knew that weren’t going to church, just sitting around at home.”
That first church, he said, was about the size of the stage inside the new worship center. And their first baptism took place in an above-ground swimming pool owned by the church’s neighbor.
“I never thought we’d be here — right here — just five years down the road,” he said. “I didn’t see this at all.”
After leaving the Carl Junction building behind, they leased a building for two years across the street from Crossroads Chevrolet on 32nd Street. From there, they purchased the former Duquesne Elementary School building from the Joplin School District, which was also used to store materials for the district’s Operation Fairy Godmother program. The church spent more than $200,000 to renovate the school, converting it into a full-time Kids and Youth Center. Until last weekend, worship services had been held inside the former school cafeteria.
Wanting to expand to a larger facility, Dorris said they had initially explored the idea of constructing a new worship center next to the old school, but cost estimates came back in the range of $2 million to $2.5 million. So they ended up purchasing a building across from them for roughly $600,000.
Renovation work inside the new building began in late January.
“We pushed it — we pushed it hard,” Dorris said. “When we said we wanted to move into (the new building) by Easter Sunday, our guys were tenacious — some of them were here early morning to a lot of late nights. We had different crews doing certain things in the mornings, and then the tech guys would come in, and I would drive by at 11 at night, and people would be in here.”
He shook his head when asked if he feared they wouldn’t meet that Easter Sunday deadline.
“You know, when you start inside someone’s home and in a boat on Stockton Lake, even if it was a big metal garage, we were going to be in here. Our numbers on Easter, God knew — we had 230 on Easter. We could not have fit the people in” the old cafeteria, he said. “We would have to gone to multiple services, which we did once before ... and our people did not like that at all. When you’re building up a small congregation, people don’t want to split too quick. They want to be together. We’re family. Our church is family.”
Renovation work has now shifted to other parts of the building, where they hope to open a small coffee shop. They are also planning to open a small high-ceiling chapel, which will house early and traditional Sunday morning worship services.
“We love the location,” Dorris said. “It’s close to Joplin, but we feel like we’re a part of a small community at the same time, so we can make a difference.”
"Community" is the key word here. Big churches and megachurches have their place in a community such as Joplin but so do smaller neighborhood churches, Dorris said in an earlier conversation. He wants Celebration Church to be the latter.
“We don’t want to be an attraction, where people come because they are seeking or attracted to something," he said. “We’re going to do this together. That’s the way I feel like we ought to be. And that builds trust. You’re walking through the fire together.”
Details: 417-553-1060.
