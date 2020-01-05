Through the efforts of Jeff Houghton and his late-night television show, more than $2.7 million worth of medical debt will “disappear” for people living within Southwest Missouri.
It’s no secret how Houghton and others made it happen; audience members for his show, "The Mystery Hour with Jeff Houghton," donated more than $27,000 during the first-ever The Great Ozarks Forgive-A-Thon.
Using the organization RIP Medical Debt, the funds will be used to purchase medical debt within 20 counties in the Missouri Ozarks. Houghton said the organization purchases debt like a collection agency; the catch is the debt is not collected, but rather forgiven.
In Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties, the Forgive-A-Thon will erase at least $1.5 million worth of medical debt. Families impacted by the effort will receive a letter indicating their debt is forgiven.
“I hope what we’re doing shines a light on the problems of medical debt as a whole and the people in need,” Houghton said.
In 2016, Houghton watched as John Oliver, host of HBO’s "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver," forgave $40 million worth of medical debt using RIP Medical Debt.
The idea resurfaced earlier this year, when The Crossing Church in Columbia hosted a “Missouri Jubilee” and erased $43 million worth of medical debt within 30 Missouri counties.
“I thought ‘oh my gosh, I have to do this,’” Houghton said, adding using RIP Medical Debt the funds are multiplied to erase an amount that once seemed insurmountable. “I thought if I’m ever going to be able to have any kind of influence, I would love to do something (like this)."
Using his television show as the platform, Houghton and his crew began to get to work.
“I don’t have a lot of money, and the show doesn’t have a lot of money, but what we do have is a voice to rally people around this issue,” Houghton said.
The show, filmed live at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, is seen in 17 markets across the country on various network stations. Locally, the show airs on Fox 14.
Houghton hosted Craig Antico, head of RIP Medical Debt, on The Mystery Hour to kick off the fundraising efforts. During the taping, Antico announced this organization would do $5 million more of total medical debt relief nationally in the show’s honor in each market the show airs outside of Springfield and Joplin.
Because giving exceeded the original goal, Houghton said funds raised above $27,000 will be used to purchase debt statewide.
Initially, Houghton reached out to companies, organizations, non-profits and churches within the Missouri Ozarks for possible donations. Others within "The Mystery Hour" used social media to promote the efforts.
Ultimately, what Houghton found is funding came not from a few big donors but thanks a multitude of donations, some as small as $10, from viewers.
Houghton believes this type of donation works best, because it connects individuals with a way to offer assistance in a tangible way.
“We created an opportunity to connect people to help,” Houghton said, saying often people feel overwhelmed by the enormity of needs. “When you give them the opportunity to help out, they will jump on it.”
Houghton is unsure what is next for his show; but he hopes to do something again which helps others within his community.
“I’ve always had a passion for helping people, along with comedy and entertainment,” Houghton said. “'The Mystery Hour' has given me a platform to be able to use comedy to help others.”
He credits two people: Sarah Jenkins, a writer; and Laura Greene-Johnson, his executive business coordinator, for helping make the Forgive-A-Thon a success.
“So many people helped make this happen,” Houghton said, citing the writers, crew, audience and sponsors for their help. “I’m just the face of the show.”
On Jan. 18, the next round of taping will include a celebration to mark the success of the effort.
“It makes a lot of sense to do something for our community,” Houghton said. “It’s satisfying.”
